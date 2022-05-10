Dan Cleary: It’s still in St Johnstone’s hands to stay up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Cleary: It’s still in St Johnstone’s hands to stay up

By Eric Nicolson
May 10 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 10 2022, 8.49am
Dan Cleary in action against Livingston.
Dan Cleary in action against Livingston.

The play-offs are now St Johnstone’s only route to Premiership safety.

But the Perth side still retaining control of their own destiny is significant, according to defender Dan Cleary.

And that was the primary objective when the Irishman arrived in Scotland during the depths of winter when Saints were a football club in the depths of despair.

“Listen, nobody is happy that we’re in this position,” said the former Liverpool and Dundalk centre-back.

“But from January we’ve had some very good results and have got ourselves off the bottom.

“There have been some disappointing results as well obviously but, all in all, I think we’ve improved a lot as a team and as individuals.

“I knew what I was coming into. I knew it would be a tough few months.

“I was ready for a fight and I haven’t shied away from it.

“I’m happy that it’s in our hands to stay up.”

Braver on the ball

Cleary believes Saturday’s draw with Livingston was a step in the right direction.

“We were much better than we were against St Mirren,” he said.

“It was a much-improved performance all round and a deserved point.

“We were gutted to concede so late off a set-piece but we’ll take the point.

“We were a lot braver on the ball.

“There were times when we played some good stuff.

“Mayso put a lot of pressure on their centre-halves and didn’t let them play.

“We were working hard all over the pitch.”

By the time Saints face Aberdeen on Wednesday night, Dundee’s result against Hibs may have given mathematical certainty to the automatic relegation issue.

It won’t affect the McDiarmid mindset either way, however.

“We’re not thinking about them (Aberdeen and Hibs) in terms of the play-offs,” said Cleary.

“We’re just thinking about winning two massive games in their own right.

“We want to pick up momentum on the back of the draw at Livingston.

“We don’t want to be a team that is inconsistent from game to game.

“Our aim is to find a high performance level and maintain it.

“We lost it with our defeat to St Mirren but other than that our results have been quite decent.

“We need to raise our standards and keep them there if we do go into the play-offs.”

Back in

Cleary was substituted at half-time in the draw with Dundee and then benched against St Mirren.

The weekend was a return to the starting line-up and a return to form.

“I was obviously disappointed to be left out last week,” he said.

“I’m happy to be back in and I’ll be trying to make sure I stay there by keeping my own performance level high.

“Saturday was a much better performance from all of us on the ball and off it.”

