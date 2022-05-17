St Johnstone put tickets on sale for home play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have put tickets on sale for the Perth club’s play-off second leg against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Under SPFL rules, the match can’t be included as part of their season ticket package.

But Saints have kept the price down to the minimum accepted for the competition.

Adults £18

Concessions (U20 & over 65) £12

12 & under free of charge (ticket required)

Ambulant disabled/wheelchair* Age-appropriate price as above (includes PA if applicable)

𝙄𝙉𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙉𝙀𝙎𝙎 𝙃𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝙏𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙊𝙉 𝙎𝘼𝙇𝙀 Tickets for the 2nd leg of our play-off game against Inverness are now available to purchase online Please read the instructions provided to purchase your ST seat for this match Let's do this 👊#COYS | #SJFC | #ICTFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 17, 2022

Home supporters will be accommodated in the East and Main Stands.

Visiting fans will be seated in the north end of the Main Stand plus the North Stand.

St Johnstone’s Ormond Stand season ticket holders have been asked to purchase tickets through the general link for the match with Inverness, where they will have the choice of either the East or Main Stand.

All season ticket holders will have until noon on Saturday to purchase their existing seat, after which time any unsold season ticket seats will be released for general sale.

Saints travel to Inverness for the first leg on Friday night, with over 1,000 tickets already snapped up.