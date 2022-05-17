St Johnstone put tickets on sale for home play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone put tickets on sale for home play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle

By Eric Nicolson
May 17 2022, 3.23pm Updated: May 17 2022, 4.25pm
St Johnstone fans can now buy tickets for the club's crucial play-off clash with Inverness Caley Thistle.
St Johnstone fans can now buy tickets for the club's crucial play-off clash with Inverness Caley Thistle.

St Johnstone have put tickets on sale for the Perth club’s play-off second leg against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Under SPFL rules, the match can’t be included as part of their season ticket package.

But Saints have kept the price down to the minimum accepted for the competition.

  • Adults £18
  • Concessions (U20 & over 65) £12
  • 12 & under free of charge (ticket required)
  • Ambulant disabled/wheelchair* Age-appropriate price as above (includes PA if applicable)

Home supporters will be accommodated in the East and Main Stands.

Visiting fans will be seated in the north end of the Main Stand plus the North Stand.

St Johnstone’s Ormond Stand season ticket holders have been asked to purchase tickets through the general link for the match with Inverness, where they will have the choice of either the East or Main Stand.

All season ticket holders will have until noon on Saturday to purchase their existing seat, after which time any unsold season ticket seats will be released for general sale.

Saints travel to Inverness for the first leg on Friday night, with over 1,000 tickets already snapped up.

St Johnstone can’t afford to get consumed by play-off pressure in Inverness, says Jacob Butterfield

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier