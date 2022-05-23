Robbie Deas was nearly a St Johnstone player – now Inverness star wants to take Perth club’s Premiership place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Robbie Deas was nearly a St Johnstone player – now Inverness star wants to take Perth club’s Premiership place

By Eric Nicolson
May 23 2022, 7.30am
Robbie Deas in action against St Johnstone.
Robbie Deas in action against St Johnstone.

If Callum Davidson had got his way, Robbie Deas would have been part of St Johnstone’s Premiership survival bid.

But instead the Inverness Caledonian Thistle man has got his sights set on sending the Perth club down to the Championship and taking their spot in the top-flight.

The Kinross-born defender, who has strong family connections with Saints as his uncle Paul became a Scotland international while playing at left-back and centre-half at McDiarmid Park, was a January signing target for Davidson.

But as the bids got higher, the Highlanders stood firm.

And now Deas is focused on winning the second leg of the play-off winner-takes-all contest and reaching the Premiership through his efforts on the pitch rather than in the transfer window.

“January was out of my hands, thankfully,” he said.

“I’m a Caley Thistle player and I will do everything I can to win and get us promoted back to the Premiership.

“When I signed here two years ago, my goal was to help take this club back to the Premiership.

“If I can do that, it will be a dream come true.”

Deas added: “My uncle played for St Johnstone and I’m from Kinross.

“My family were at the game on Friday, here to support me and I will have a big family at friends support at the game on Monday.

“I want to do them proud, but most of all do myself proud – and just kick on now.

“Surprisingly, the family are not St Johnstone fans. They are Caley Thistle fans because I play for them. They’re Robbie Deas fans!

“I was too young to watch my uncle play at St Johnstone but I saw him at Brechin.”

ICT with momentum

Deas believes the Caley Jags have the play-off momentum after coming back from 2-0 down to draw the first leg 2-2.

“Friday might put doubt in their heads,” he said.

“I’m sure they went in very happy at 2-0 at half-time and rightly so.

“They were playing really well and were creating a lot of chances. We were not good enough.

“I think we came out with the bit between our teeth in the second half and dug deep.

“We were delighted to finish at 2-2.

“We needed a bit of luck and we now go into Monday confident we can turn them over.

“We’re unbeaten in seven games now, so we’re on a good run. We never say never.

“We have a young, well-balanced team, with some experience.

“In games like this, it’s adrenaline that gets you through. A chance to play in the Premiership is what we all want.

“We’ve had a never-say-never attitude throughout the season. We’ve hit back when we’re down a number of times.

“We have proven that again, this time against a Premiership side in St Johnstone.

“I think we deserved the result on Friday, albeit it we didn’t start anywhere near good enough in the first half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]