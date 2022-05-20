Callum Davidson: St Johnstone missed chance to put ICT play-off to bed – but will bounce back in second leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone missed chance to put ICT play-off to bed – but will bounce back in second leg

By Eric Nicolson
May 20 2022, 10.32pm
Callum Davidson shake hands with Billy Dodds.
Callum Davidson shake hands with Billy Dodds.

St Johnstone missed a chance to put their play-off with Inverness Caledonian Thistle to bed, Callum Davidson admitted.

But lifting his players after they were pegged back from 2-0 up and in cruise control to 2-2 and their place in the Premiership being thrown into real doubt won’t be a problem.

And Davidson, who revealed one of his goalscorers, Melker Hallberg, had to be taken off because he was ill before the game, was left frustrated that the officials missed an offside in the build-up to Caley Thistle’s first goal.

“For 60 minutes I thought we were good,” he said.

“We should have taken the tie away from Inverness but in football you get punished when you don’t take your chances.

“Whether that’s a refereeing decision or a fantastic free-kick.

“I felt he was two yards offside and there was also a head knock.

“The rules are if there are two players down with a head knock you stop the game and then he was offside. It was a double-whammy.

“But there’s nothing we can do about it now.

“Their lad scored a fantastic free-kick but they’ve had two shots on target. It was just one of those games.

‘You have to take it on the chin but if we play like we did for the first 60 minutes back home we will be confident we can get the result.

Momentum-changer

Asked what the momentum-changer was in the game, Davidson said: “Their goal.

“It’s hard to take because we’ve had some shockers this year.

“But there’s nothing we can do about it. Did I speak to Bobby (Madden)? I’ve stopped doing it.

“We lost a bit of impetus and allowed Inverness back in the game.

“But that’s football. We move on and we make sure we perform on Monday.

“We have to dust ourselves down pretty quick.

“We need to look at what we can do better and assess the boys and how they are.

“Melker was not well but he played anyway. Hopefully he will be OK for Monday.

Davidson added: “I’ve been in football long enough to know things can change quickly but when you’ve four or five chances when we were basically two v two, we have to do better and put the game to bed and kill the tie.

“We didn’t but it was only a draw. We are still in the game. We are all square going into a home tie.”

ICT 2-2 St Johnstone: Saints blow a two-goal lead after looking in play-off cruise control

