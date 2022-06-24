Another St Johnstone double-winner departs as Jamie McCart pens ‘provisional agreement’ with Rotherham United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie McCart is set to become the latest St Johnstone double-winning legend to leave McDiarmid Park.

The defender has been subject to interest from clubs both north and south of the border in recent months.

Now Rotherham United appear to have won the race for his signature.

READ | Millers provisionally agree terms with former St. Johnstone defender McCart The club have a provisional agreement in place, which they hope to be finalised in the early stages of next week. More here ⬇️#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/suSmXXGgww — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) June 24, 2022

The Millers have announced they have “provisionally agreed” terms with McCart and expect to conclude the deal next week.

The 25-year-old racked up 104 appearances for Saints in two-and-a-half years – and played a key role in the side that claimed a historic cup double in 2020/21.

An injury picked up in the first leg of the Perth side’s play-off final in Inverness meant he was a spectator as Saints beat the Caley Jags 4-0 at McDiarmid Park to secure their Premiership status.

The defender was offered a deal to remain at St Johnstone but now appears to have decided his future lies elsewhere.

A statement released by Rotherham, who will play Championship football next season after finishing second in League One, said: “Rotherham United have provisionally agreed terms with central defender Jamie McCart, who looks set to join the Millers subject to the expiration of his contract with Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone.

“Whilst terms are yet to be formalised between the Millers and the player, the club have a provisional agreement in place, which they hope to be finalised in the early stages of next week.

“The Millers will await the outcome of a full medical, whilst also being required to seek approval from the FA, EFL and obtain international clearance in order to ensure his registration is completed.”