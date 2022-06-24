Another St Johnstone double-winner departs as Jamie McCart pens ‘provisional agreement’ with Rotherham United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Another St Johnstone double-winner departs as Jamie McCart pens ‘provisional agreement’ with Rotherham United

By Sean Hamilton
June 24 2022, 5.50pm Updated: June 24 2022, 5.52pm
St Johnstone's Jamie McCart
Jamie McCart is set to leave St Johnstone for Rotherham United

Jamie McCart is set to become the latest St Johnstone double-winning legend to leave McDiarmid Park.

The defender has been subject to interest from clubs both north and south of the border in recent months.

Now Rotherham United appear to have won the race for his signature.

The Millers have announced they have “provisionally agreed” terms with McCart and expect to conclude the deal next week.

The 25-year-old racked up 104 appearances for Saints in two-and-a-half years – and played a key role in the side that claimed a historic cup double in 2020/21.

An injury picked up in the first leg of the Perth side’s play-off final in Inverness meant he was a spectator as Saints beat the Caley Jags 4-0 at McDiarmid Park to secure their Premiership status.

The defender was offered a deal to remain at St Johnstone but now appears to have decided his future lies elsewhere.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 28: St Johnstone's Michael O'Halloran, Jamie McCart, Shaun Roonet and Craig Bryson (l-R) with the Betfred Cup trophy during the Betfred Cup final between Livingston and St Johnstone at Hampden Stadium on February 28, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) **Free for first use ; 0ca92c10-791e-4a1b-ac60-347126e929a0
Jamie McCart (second left), celebrates St Johnstone’s League Cup win at Hampden in February 2021 with (L to R) Michael O’Halloran, Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson

A statement released by Rotherham, who will play Championship football next season after finishing second in League One, said: “Rotherham United have provisionally agreed terms with central defender Jamie McCart, who looks set to join the Millers subject to the expiration of his contract with Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone.

“Whilst terms are yet to be formalised between the Millers and the player, the club have a provisional agreement in place, which they hope to be finalised in the early stages of next week.

“The Millers will await the outcome of a full medical, whilst also being required to seek approval from the FA, EFL and obtain international clearance in order to ensure his registration is completed.”

Stoke City in pole position to sign St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark

[[title]]

[[text]]

