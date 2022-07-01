Theo Bair scores for St Johnstone in Aberdeen friendly as Perth side’s training camp in Spain comes to an end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Theo Bair was on the scoresheet for St Johnstone as the Perth side finished their pre-season training camp in Spain with a closed-doors game against Aberdeen.

Canadian international Bair is hoping to make his mark in the Premiership this season after finding it hard to make a first team breakthrough last term following his January arrival.

Equalising in the 1-1 draw against the Dons in the lunchtime bounce game is a good way to start.

Manager Callum Davidson said earlier this week: “He’s had six months to get used to the way we work here and with a good pre-season he’ll kick on.”

Bojan Miovski scored Aberdeen’s opening goal.

𝘾𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 All the information regarding our friendly against @CoveRangersFC on July 9th. ⏰ 1pm kick-off

🏟 Main stand only

🎟 Free for ST holders

💷 £10 adults / £5 concession

🚸 Under 12's free Read more below 👇#SJFC | #COYS — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 1, 2022

Saints are flying straight back to Scotland and their first friendly open to the public will be against Cove Rangers next Saturday, 1pm kick-off.