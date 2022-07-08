Liam Gordon delighted to have Jamie Murphy as St Johnstone team-mate at last as skipper dismisses Inverness defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Gordon was always relieved if Jamie Murphy wasn’t lining up against St Johnstone.

So it goes without saying that he’s delighted the experienced forward will now be lining up alongside him for the Perth club.

From the days when Gordon was watching Murphy put Saints to the sword with Motherwell to the days when the McDiarmid Park captain was trying to keep him quiet as a Hibs player, the 32-year-old has always been a dangerman.

And now at last, he’s their dangerman.

“Jamie Murphy will be a top addition,” said Gordon.

“I remember the Scottish Cup semi-final game against Saints at Hampden (a Murphy-inspired Motherwell beat Derek McInnes’s team 3-0).

“I was young, remember being there and the scoreline but not how he played that day.

“But I always knew there was this Murphy boy at Motherwell who was top drawer and ripping it up.

“When he was at Hibs last year, I thought he was always a danger.

Some 97th minute winner 😮 Today’s 'Goal of the Day’ is this solo effort from Jamie Murphy 👏 pic.twitter.com/uLkmyHInSQ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 17, 2020

“There was a lot of talk about Nisbet and Boyle but I always thought Murphy made a lot happen.

“When he wasn’t playing, I felt a bit better about the game.

“It’s obviously a good thing he’s on our side now.

“He brings plenty of experience and ability.

“Creating chances was an issue last season and we have brought in players to help with that.

“From what I’ve heard and seen so far, these are positive and exciting signings for the fans.”

‘Great additions’

Murphy’s arrival has been the continuation of a positive transfer window theme as far as Gordon is concerned.

“We knew Drey Wright already and what we’re going to get,” he said.

“And you have a rough idea of what Andy Considine is going to bring.

“We have played against him before. He is a really good guy and a top professional.

“He is a great addition to the changing room.

“With Graham Carey, you can see his quality straight away. He wants to do well for this club.

“That makes a massive difference when you are all trying to pull together in the right direction.

“Adam (Montgomery) has settled in well too. All of the new additions have.”

Carey, Wright and Murphy all missed out on the 6-3 closed-doors defeat to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Tuesday afternoon.

It was Saints’ first friendly on Scottish soil and Gordon stressed that too much shouldn’t read into the scoreline.

Pre-season serves a purpose and it’s the one part of the year when results aren’t the priority.

Not about results

“As soon as we came back the boys were right at it,” said Gordon.

“They had kept themselves in good shape so we were able to hit the ground running.

“We had four really tough days in Perth and that is what pre-season is about – hard work.

“It was really good to then get away to Spain and especially with the new boys.

“There was no escape from the heat but we put the miles in at a great facility.

“The friendly with Aberdeen went well, with plenty of chances and plenty of good play.”

FULL TIME 6-3 Inverness run out winners in the highlands — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 5, 2022

On the Inverness game, which saw Gordon playing in a back four in the first half, he added: “There were a lot of changes – formation and personnel.

“It is more of a fitness exercise at this point.

“You obviously don’t like getting beat but the main priority was getting minutes in the boys.

“We’re getting everyone up to speed for the start of the League Cup campaign.

“Then people can judge us on what they see when it’s proper, competitive games.”