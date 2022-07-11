Drey Wright back in training for St Johnstone as David Wotherspoon takes big step closer to comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drey Wright back in training for St Johnstone as David Wotherspoon takes big step closer to comeback

By Eric Nicolson
July 11 2022, 10.26pm
Drey Wright.
Drey Wright.

Drey Wright is back on the training ground, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The summer signing has been sidelined with a minor injury recently but Davidson is hopeful that his second spell with the Perth club will be up and running in the League Cup group games – though not as early as Tuesday night’s opener against Annan Athletic.

Meanwhile, Saints won’t be rushing captain Liam Gordon back into action, as they seek to find the best solution to his shin splints issue.

“Drey has been training,” Davidson reported. “He’ll be available either this week or next week.

“That will be a big plus for us.

“He’ll give the team real pace and power.

“Liam’s a wee bit of a concern. He struggled with shin splints up in Inverness and we want to rule a few possibilities out to make sure he’s OK.

“He might miss the first couple of League Cup games.”

Wotherspoon ‘twisting and turning’

David Wotherspoon will only have a chance of featuring in the competition if Saints reach the knock-out rounds but the Canadian international’s comeback is progressing well.

“David is coming along great,” said Davidson. “He’s twisting and turning. It’s a gradual build-up.

“It’s important we take our time to make sure he’s right for the rest of his career.”

The McDiarmid Park boss added: “Callum (Booth) has had an operation on his Achilles. He’s 10 weeks away from now.

“Tony (Gallacher) will see the specialist today. He’ll hopefully be weight bearing on his leg from now on and we can build him up.”

More signings?

Saints are hoping to add a new goalkeeper to their squad this week and as far as more outfield signings are concerned, performances in the League Cup will inform that decision-making.

“I’m pleased with the squad,” said Davidson.

“If I had the ones I’ve talked about available I’d be over the moon with it.

“There’s a lot of depth when everyone’s back. It feels like we’re a bit light at the moment but you can’t just keep spending money on players.

“These games will show me where our strengths and weaknesses are.

“They’re massive for the younger players trying to get in the team.

“It will dictate where we need to strengthen.”

Reflecting on the last pre-season match – a 3-2 win over Cove Rangers – and looking forward to the resumption of competitive football, Davidson said: “There were a lot of things that were really good on Saturday.

“In the previous game in Inverness we’d played a back four. It was back to our tried and trusted, if you like, against Cove and I thought our shape was good.

“It was only the third game so you can’t expect too much from the boys at this stage because they’re still getting fit.

“We need to be ready to go on Tuesday night. A lot of the boys who will start have played in the game so far.

“Others are playing catch-up a bit. We know we need to get minutes into players and get wins.

“Liam (Craig) has watched Annan and he says they play good football.

“It’s about how we play – we want to start at the right tempo and make sure we’re not sloppy to make it difficult for ourselves.”

