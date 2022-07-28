Remi Matthews will be worth the wait for St Johnstone, as Callum Davidson outlines plans for Ross Sinclair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Remi Matthews will be worth the wait for St Johnstone, as Callum Davidson outlines plans for Ross Sinclair

By Eric Nicolson
July 28 2022, 6.00am
Remi Matthews.
Remi Matthews.

Callum Davidson was linked with more goalkeepers this summer than St Johnstone have had play for them in a decade and more.

But the Perth boss believes his patience has paid off and Remi Matthews will be the ideal fit for the vacant number one spot at McDiarmid Park.

The Crystal Palace loan player “ticked all the boxes” for Davidson and coach Paul Mathers.

And he’s confident that the 28-year-old, likely to make his debut against Hibs in the Premiership opener this weekend, will be worth the wait.

“It was a long process to find a keeper,” said Davidson.

“We looked at a lot of good goalies so are delighted to get Remi in.

“He ticks all the boxes for us.

“Ideally we would have liked him in sooner but a lot of the time the bigger clubs don’t make decisions until later in the window.

“He’s played at a good level in England, he’s got experience of crowds and handling different situations.

“He’s also played in Scotland before so he knows what he’s coming into here.

“Remi is still young enough for a keeper so hopefully by playing week in, week out we will see improvements in him too.

“He’s a very good all-round goalkeeper. That’s what we have had here in the past.”

Davidson added: “He’s desperate to get going and to be the number one here.

“We have told him he’ll get his chance to play and it will be up to him to take it.

“We want him to be a leader, have high standards and to grab the opportunity he’s got.”

Ross Sinclair loan

Elliott Parish will now revert to his role as back-up, with Scotland under-21 international Ross Sinclair likely to be loaned out for regular game-time.

“Ross has done really well so we want him out on loan playing matches now,” said Davidson.

“We have had teams interested in him but because we were waiting on things to happen we had to ask them to wait as well.

“Now we have Remi in we’ll look again and see what’s out there for Ross because he’s at the stage where he needs to be playing games to kick on with his development.”

Dan Cleary allowed to leave St Johnstone for family reasons as Alex Mitchell arrives on loan

