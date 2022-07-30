St Johnstone likely to appeal Murray Davidson red card as Callum Davidson hits out at refereeing inconsistency in Hibs game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone likely to appeal Murray Davidson red card as Callum Davidson hits out at refereeing inconsistency in Hibs game

By Eric Nicolson
July 30 2022, 6.04pm
Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson.

St Johnstone are likely to appeal Murray Davidson’s red card against Hibs – as Perth boss Callum Davidson hit out at the refereeing inconsistency that cost his team in their 1-0 defeat to Hibs.

Saints went down to a last minute Josh Campbell goal having played for more than half-an-hour with 10 men.

Murray Davidson was sent off by Euan Anderson for a late sliding tackle on Ryan Porteous that even his opposite number Lee Johnson thought wasn’t worthy of a dismissal.

And the salt in the wound for Callum Davidson was that Marijan Cabraja stayed on the pitch when making a similar (perhaps worse) challenge on Ryan McGowan.

“I’m just looking for consistency in decisions,” said the Saints manager.

“That’s the biggest thing for me.

Murray Davidson gets his red card.
Murray Davidson gets his red card.

“There are two massive talking points in the game. The Murray Davidson sending off … whether it was or not is debatable.

“You come to that second tackle, to me it’s the exact same tackle, there is no difference at all, and he gives him a yellow.

“We concede the goal in the 90th minute due to those decisions. It’s really hard to take.

“I think every time we played Hibs last season we got decisions as well. It’s very hard to take.”

Replays confirmed what he thought

He added: “I’ve seen them back.

“They are either both a yellow or both a red.

“I said to Murray: ‘You can’t give him opportunities to make a decision’. That’s one thing from my players.

“I’m annoyed we’ve had three sending offs so far this season. But you’ve got to have consistency.

“The officials talked about it.

“I said: ‘Why did you not talk about his tackle?’ It’s dead simple. Just talk about it.

“I’m gutted for the players. We didn’t play as well on the ball as we could but as a unit we were very good and defended well.

“It’s a tough game against Hibs, they’ve spent a lot of money.”

VAR to the rescue

Will VAR help?

“I have no idea,” said Davidson.

“People still have to make a decision with VAR.”

On the prospect of an imminent appeal, Davidson said: “I think so. It depends if I can appeal it on grounds of another tackle in the same game.

“I’ll have a look at it. Murray is an important player for us.”

