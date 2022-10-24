St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are on the hunt for a new goalkeeping coach, with Paul Mathers having decided to accept a job with the SFA.

Mathers has been a valuable part of the Perth backroom staff since he replaced Stevie Banks in the summer of 2015.

His playing career took in eight clubs, including Dundee, and he was a coach with St Mirren and Rangers before moving to McDiarmid Park.

Mathers is regarded as one of the best in his role in the country and has been helping out with the Scotland under-21s recently.

Manager Callum Davidson will be sorry to see the 52-year-old move on but he hopes to appoint a replacement before the World Cup.

‘Great move’ for Mathers

“Paul is leaving us for a job at the SFA,” said Davidson.

“It’s a blow to lose him. He’s a good person, a big character and a fantastic goalie coach.

“But this is a great move for him. We have been speaking about it and it’s something he really wants to do.

“For Paul, it’s good career progression and moving onto the next chapter.

“He’s very professional so will give everything he has until he leaves us.

“It’s nice to work with people who have character like that.

“We are looking for his replacement now and hopefully by the World Cup we’ll have someone in place.”