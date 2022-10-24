St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA

By Eric Nicolson
October 24 2022, 10.25pm
Paul Mathers is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Paul Mathers is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are on the hunt for a new goalkeeping coach, with Paul Mathers having decided to accept a job with the SFA.

Mathers has been a valuable part of the Perth backroom staff since he replaced Stevie Banks in the summer of 2015.

His playing career took in eight clubs, including Dundee, and he was a coach with St Mirren and Rangers before moving to McDiarmid Park.

Mathers is regarded as one of the best in his role in the country and has been helping out with the Scotland under-21s recently.

Manager Callum Davidson will be sorry to see the 52-year-old move on but he hopes to appoint a replacement before the World Cup.

‘Great move’ for Mathers

“Paul is leaving us for a job at the SFA,” said Davidson.

“It’s a blow to lose him. He’s a good person, a big character and a fantastic goalie coach.

“But this is a great move for him. We have been speaking about it and it’s something he really wants to do.

“For Paul, it’s good career progression and moving onto the next chapter.

“He’s very professional so will give everything he has until he leaves us.

“It’s nice to work with people who have character like that.

“We are looking for his replacement now and hopefully by the World Cup we’ll have someone in place.”

