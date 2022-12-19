4 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side give fans another away day to remember and Dan Phillips takes his chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

4 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side give fans another away day to remember and Dan Phillips takes his chance

By Eric Nicolson
December 19 2022, 7.00am Updated: December 19 2022, 10.18am
St Johnstone fans had an away day to remember and Dan Phillips took his chance. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone fans had an away day to remember and Dan Phillips took his chance. Images: SNS.

There will be teams who were quite content with life before the World Cup break but will find everything a bit harder after it.

St Johnstone don’t look like being one of them.

Not only did the Perth side pick up where they left off at the weekend in terms of extending an unbeaten run of Premiership form dating back to mid-October, they actually had an energy and crispness to their football that suggested five weeks away from the league grind may actually have improved them.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from Saturday’s 2-1 win against Ross County.

Scenes (again)

The price of attending a top flight SPFL match on the road is in urgent need of attention.

The Twenty’s Plenty campaign should be embraced as a matter of urgency.

It’s not up to me to say what represents getting your money’s worth for a football away day but this is turning out to be quite the season for the sort of dramatic highs that strengthen the bond between players and fans and make the emotional and financial investment feel worthwhile.

St Johnstone celebrations. Image: SNS.

Saints have won four Premiership games away from McDiarmid Park already.

In all of those, the decisive goals have been scored at the away end of the ground.

The late ones have been particularly memorable.

Stevie May at Fir Park; Nicky Clark and May against Hibs; Clark in Paisley and now Saturday’s Ali Crawford double have been the very definition of what a travelling supporter craves.

Long may it continue.

Big landmark in sight already

That this is turning into a night and day season for St Johnstone compared to the one preceded it will need no explanation for anybody with so much as a passing interest in Scottish football.

All over the place there are favourable then and now statistics.

At the top of that list is that Saints managed eight wins over the course of the 2021/22 campaign and have reached seven before Christmas in this one – despite spending five weeks in cold storage.

With 12 points’ worth of blue water between them and the bottom of the table and nine between them and the play-off, a couple more victories will end any talk of the McDiarmid men being potential relegation candidates.

Keeping going like this and sights will be set much, much higher.

Next weekend’s team

It’s always dangerous to put different teams and different eras up against each other but I’m struggling to think of a St Johnstone squad with the strength of depth to rival this one.

Three of the four men who missed out on Saturday (sorry Melker, you’ve been good as well) are player-of-the-season so far contenders.

No wonder Callum Davidson said he was as pleased with the quality of his team’s performance as the result.

The concession of the first goal was a reminder of who was sat at home but, other than that, this was peak Saints.

People (rightly) talk about the strength of a bench as the mark of a team’s quality but for Saints you could extend that to the quality of the players who get left on it.

I know managers love the ‘it’s a good dilemma to have’ mantra when they’re talking about team selection but Davidson will be excused changing his mind seven or eight times ahead of the trip to Celtic Park.

The real Dan Phillips

One player whose place shouldn’t be in doubt is Dan Phillips.

Crawford wrote his name all over the comeback victory but Saints’ best player for the full match was the Trindad and Tobago international who hadn’t started since August.

It was an all-round display of holding midfield excellence – positioning himself expertly, gaining and retaining possession for his team and driving it forward (the winning goal) when opportunity arose.

Saturday was a big day in Phillips’ St Johnstone career.

He was under-cooked when he arrived.

This was the real starting appearance that mattered.





