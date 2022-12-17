St Johnstone verdict: Talking points, star man and player ratings as Ali Crawford double secures stunning comeback win v Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone verdict: Talking points, star man and player ratings as Ali Crawford double secures stunning comeback win v Ross County

By Eric Nicolson
December 17 2022, 5.21pm Updated: December 17 2022, 5.23pm
St Johnstone celebrations. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone celebrations. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are up to fifth in the Premiership after a stunning comeback victory over Ross County in the Highlands.

It’s now six games unbeaten in the league and the Perth side have Ali Crawford to thank for their latest three points.

The former Hamilton Accies men came off the bench to score two goals in two minutes and send 398 Saints fans back down the A9 in full festive celebration mode.

Talking points

Conceding a first half goal to a bread and butter (Yan Dhanda) cross and (Jordan White) header was very uncharacteristic for this St Johnstone team.

Jordan White celebrates after breaking the deadlock. Image: SNS.

But the never-say-die spirit has certainly survived the World Cup break intact.

County had a solid, well-organised defensive line that Saints needed to break down and they did that spectacularly.

Both Crawford goals came from finding spaces expertly in the box and in the end it was a thoroughly deserved away win.

Player ratings

Parish 6, Brown 6 (McLennan 6), Gordon 6, Considine 7, Montgomery 8, Wotherspoon 6 (Crawford 9), Carey 6, Clark 7, May 7 (Bair 7), Wright 7, Phillips 8.

Saints’ star man – Ali Crawford

Dan Phillips was in line to get this until supersub Crawford did his thing.

He’s had to survive off first team scraps so far this season but will have given his manager serious food for thought after turning this game around in Saints’ favour.

Ali Crawford scores to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

The volley for the equaliser on 77 minutes was a sweet strike and he showed exactly the sort of instincts you want from an attacking midfielder two minutes later to follow-up a Theo Bair shot that keeper Ross Laidlaw sent back into the danger area.

Crawford also set-up the dramatic equaliser at St Mirren just before the break.

He may yet become a McDiarmid Park fans’ favourite.

Manager under the microscope

All of the four significant changes Davidson made were forced upon him so there was nothing controversial about his starting line-up.

And when one of your substitutes scores two goals then you’re entitled to be quite pleased with yourself.

Crawford had actually been brought on a few minutes before the game-turning red card.

Man in the middle

Sending off Baldwin was an easy decision for Graham Grainger.

Ross County’s Jack Baldwin is sent off for pulling down St Johnstone’s Stevie May. Image: SNS.

Nobody in the ground was expecting a VAR intervention on this one.

Saints had a penalty shout early in the first half when Nicky Clark felt his shirt was being pulled as he tried to shoot.

You could understand why Grainger didn’t point to the spot and it’s the type of call referees will be more and more comfortable leaving to their out-of-stadium helper.

