League of Ireland clubs keen on St Johnstone defender John Mahon, including old side Sligo Rovers

St Johnstone defender John Mahon has been linked with a return to the League of Ireland less than a year after his move to Perth.

The central defender’s old club, Sligo Rovers, are considering a bid to take him back, with Bohemians and St Pat’s also mentioned as possible suitors.

Mahon was signed by Saints at the end of the January transfer window.

He struggled to break into Callum Davidson’s starting line-up but was a star performer in the very last game of the season – the crucial second leg of the Premiership play-off against Inverness Caley Thistle.

Pre-season and the League Cup didn’t go as well and Mahon found himself behind Andy Considine, Alex Mitchell, Liam Gordon, Ryan McGowan and James Brown in the McDiarmid Park centre-half pecking order.

His last competitive appearance was in the SPFL Trust Cup defeat at East Fife back in August and he wasn’t in Davidson’s match-day squad in Dingwall on Saturday despite Mitchell and McGowan both being suspended.