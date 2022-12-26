St Johnstone up for the challenge of overtaking Hearts, says Cammy MacPherson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A long St Johnstone unbeaten run is at an end.

But minds have already turned to setting another one in motion.

Midfielder Cammy MacPherson has returned from injury to a Perth team sat in fifth place, with the chance to go at least one Premiership spot higher if they beat Hearts on Wednesday night.

And it will take more than a defeat to runaway league leaders, Celtic, to dent the confidence of the McDiarmid Park squad who are hoping to take full advantage of back-to-back home games.

“That’s definitely our mindset,” said the former St Mirren man.

“We’re thinking about climbing the table and being up with the likes of Aberdeen and Hearts and finishing as high as possible.

“We’ve got the chance to go above Hearts on Wednesday night.

“That’s the first of a couple of home games and we’re aiming to take six points.

“Before this we were six unbeaten. Hopefully we can win on Wednesday and get another run going.”

MacPherson has been out of the first team picture for over four months.

And competition for places in centre midfield hasn’t lessened in that period.

“I was buzzing to be back out there,” said the 23-year-old.

“I got my (thigh) injury at Ibrox and I’ve made my return at Celtic Park. Hopefully that’s all behind me now and I can get a run in the team.

“There was a time at St Mirren when there were six or seven of us battling for a start.

“That’s the sort of competition we’ve got here.

“It’s all about doing well in training every day and taking your chance when you get it.”

Celtic Park boxed off

MacPherson believes Saints will have no problem parking the 4-1 defeat to Celtic.

“It was a tough game,” he said. “I thought we were decent in spells but they were very good.

“Maybe they took the foot off the gas a wee bit but I thought we were more compact in the second half and got a goal to show for it.

“It’s sign of how much we’ve progressed that we’re feeling disappointed that we didn’t get anything from the game.

“In previous games it’s been about limiting the score but we went into this one with an attacking formation and the plan was to press them high up the pitch.

“When Celtic get going at that intensity they’re hard to stop.

“The multi-ball system helps them as well. You never get a break.

“It’s actually good when it goes to VAR because you can get a bit of a breath.

“This game isn’t the most important one we’ll play this season.

“When you come here it’s a free hit. Not many teams – if any – will win or even get a point.”