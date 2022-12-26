St Johnstone up for the challenge of overtaking Hearts, says Cammy MacPherson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone up for the challenge of overtaking Hearts, says Cammy MacPherson

By Eric Nicolson
December 26 2022, 7.00am
Cammy MacPherson in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Cammy MacPherson in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

A long St Johnstone unbeaten run is at an end.

But minds have already turned to setting another one in motion.

Midfielder Cammy MacPherson has returned from injury to a Perth team sat in fifth place, with the chance to go at least one Premiership spot higher if they beat Hearts on Wednesday night.

And it will take more than a defeat to runaway league leaders, Celtic, to dent the confidence of the McDiarmid Park squad who are hoping to take full advantage of back-to-back home games.

“That’s definitely our mindset,” said the former St Mirren man.

“We’re thinking about climbing the table and being up with the likes of Aberdeen and Hearts and finishing as high as possible.

“We’ve got the chance to go above Hearts on Wednesday night.

“That’s the first of a couple of home games and we’re aiming to take six points.

“Before this we were six unbeaten. Hopefully we can win on Wednesday and get another run going.”

Cammy MacPherson injured his thigh early in the game.
Cammy MacPherson injured his thigh early in the game against Rangers. Image: SNS.

MacPherson has been out of the first team picture for over four months.

And competition for places in centre midfield hasn’t lessened in that period.

“I was buzzing to be back out there,” said the 23-year-old.

“I got my (thigh) injury at Ibrox and I’ve made my return at Celtic Park. Hopefully that’s all behind me now and I can get a run in the team.

“There was a time at St Mirren when there were six or seven of us battling for a start.

“That’s the sort of competition we’ve got here.

“It’s all about doing well in training every day and taking your chance when you get it.”

Celtic Park boxed off

MacPherson believes Saints will have no problem parking the 4-1 defeat to Celtic.

“It was a tough game,” he said. “I thought we were decent in spells but they were very good.

“Maybe they took the foot off the gas a wee bit but I thought we were more compact in the second half and got a goal to show for it.

Drey Wright scored a consolation. Image: SNS.

“It’s sign of how much we’ve progressed that we’re feeling disappointed that we didn’t get anything from the game.

“In previous games it’s been about limiting the score but we went into this one with an attacking formation and the plan was to press them high up the pitch.

“When Celtic get going at that intensity they’re hard to stop.

“The multi-ball system helps them as well. You never get a break.

“It’s actually good when it goes to VAR because you can get a bit of a breath.

“This game isn’t the most important one we’ll play this season.

“When you come here it’s a free hit. Not many teams – if any – will win or even get a point.”

