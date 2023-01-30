St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says on-loan Celtic kid Adam Montgomery ‘very lucky’ Rangers’ Ryan Jack didn’t inflict serious injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says on-loan Celtic kid Adam Montgomery ‘very lucky’ Rangers’ Ryan Jack didn’t inflict serious injury

By Eric Nicolson
January 30 2023, 10.25pm
Adam Montgomery was lucky he wasn't injured, says Callum Davidson. Images: SNS.
Callum Davidson has just lost Ryan McGowan to a long-term injury.

And the St Johnstone manager believes Adam Montgomery is “very lucky” not be joining him on the sidelines as a result of Ryan Jack’s off-the-ground challenge on the on-loan Celtic full-back’s planted foot at the weekend.

The Perth boss, who confirmed Saints have appealed the red card awarded to Nicky Clark earlier in the Ibrox contest, hasn’t changed his mind on the three big Willie Collum decisions that went against the McDiarmid Park side.

And he believes Jack’s tackle had the potential of causing damage.

“I’ve watched the decisions back and feel no less disappointed, that’s for sure,” he said.

“We need to reassess the handball rule, everyone knows that, and how quickly the penalty was given was incredible.

“The second one, Nicky Clark’s red card, was very, very strange. It was given so late and we were not told VAR was being used.

“Surely you have to go and have a look when it’s such an important decision in the game?

“The third one, I still don’t understand it.

“It was very lucky Adam wasn’t hurt. It was the type of tackle they have been trying to outlaw for the last four or five years.”

Davidson added: “Ibrox is a hard place to go.

“We are desperate to get results at the moment so the last thing you need are big decisions going against you.”

