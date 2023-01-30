St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says on-loan Celtic kid Adam Montgomery ‘very lucky’ Rangers’ Ryan Jack didn’t inflict serious injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson has just lost Ryan McGowan to a long-term injury.

And the St Johnstone manager believes Adam Montgomery is “very lucky” not be joining him on the sidelines as a result of Ryan Jack’s off-the-ground challenge on the on-loan Celtic full-back’s planted foot at the weekend.

The Perth boss, who confirmed Saints have appealed the red card awarded to Nicky Clark earlier in the Ibrox contest, hasn’t changed his mind on the three big Willie Collum decisions that went against the McDiarmid Park side.

And he believes Jack’s tackle had the potential of causing damage.

Ryan Jack tackle reviewed by VAR.

Straight leg off the ground.

Yellow card. pic.twitter.com/cFuIzftdNQ — Lint (@Zeshankenzo) January 28, 2023

“I’ve watched the decisions back and feel no less disappointed, that’s for sure,” he said.

“We need to reassess the handball rule, everyone knows that, and how quickly the penalty was given was incredible.

“The second one, Nicky Clark’s red card, was very, very strange. It was given so late and we were not told VAR was being used.

“Surely you have to go and have a look when it’s such an important decision in the game?

“The third one, I still don’t understand it.

“It was very lucky Adam wasn’t hurt. It was the type of tackle they have been trying to outlaw for the last four or five years.”

Davidson added: “Ibrox is a hard place to go.

“We are desperate to get results at the moment so the last thing you need are big decisions going against you.”