St Johnstone have appealed Nicky Clark red card against Rangers says Callum Davidson

St Johnstone have appealed Nicky Clark’s sending off at Ibrox, Callum Davidson has confirmed.

The Perth club believe they have a strong case to get their striker’s controversial red card in the first half of Saturday’s clash with Rangers over-turned.

The fact that referee Willie Collum wasn’t asked to view his pitch-side monitor by VAR official Nick Walsh following the challenge on Ryan Jack also works in their favour.

“Overall I think VAR has been a success. It has been good so far. But the weekend was one I just didn’t understand,” said Davidson.

“We are not happy but we will appeal it because it didn’t go to VAR so I think there will be grounds for an appeal on it.

🚫'I can never agree to that being a red card' ✅'I think the clip showed quite clearly that VAR and the referee got it right' Richard Foster and Stuart Dougal disagree on Nicky Clark's red card at Ibrox 🟥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BAU9CH9TRn — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 30, 2023

“Nicky was pulled so was losing his balance and he pulled his leg away. I don’t think he caught Ryan Jack at all.

“It was a knee to knee.

“It was hard to see if from the angles we’ve got but there wasn’t no malice. There was no intent to hurt anyone.

“If he’s lunged in at Jack with his feet up we’d say it was a red card but I don’t think it was.”