Home News Angus & The Mearns

Driver praised for ‘quick actions’ during A90 bus fire as probe launched

By Laura Devlin
January 30 2023, 12.50pm Updated: January 30 2023, 12.59pm
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image: Fubar News/Facebook
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image: Fubar News/Facebook

The driver of a bus that caught fire on the A90 has been praised for his “quick actions” in getting passengers off the vehicle.

An investigation has been launched after the Citylink service – which was being operated by coach firm Simpson’s – went on fire near Brechin just before 5pm on Sunday.

All 33 passengers on board were safely evacuated.

Police later confirmed one passenger sustained a minor leg injury but did not require treatment.

At the height of the fire, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had three crews in attendance.

Pictures posted on social media showed drivers watching on as flames shot from the bus.

The A90 was closed for about three hours.

Citylink probing cause of A90 fire

A spokesperson for Citylink said: “We can confirm there was an incident on the A90 near Brechin last night involving a service being run by a third-party operator.

“We would like to praise the quick actions of the driver in ensuring passengers were swiftly moved from the vehicle.

“Customers were transferred onto other services to complete their journey.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we are liaising with the operator involved to investigate the cause of the incident.”

Simpson’s has confirmed it is also investigating the cause.

