Bus fire closes A90 in both directions near Brechin

By James Simpson
January 29 2023, 5.50pm Updated: January 29 2023, 7.58pm
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image:Fubar News/Facebook
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image:Fubar News/Facebook

The A90 has been closed in both direction after a bus caught fire near Brechin.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene shortly before 5pm on Sunday after a Megabus burst into flames.

There are no reported injuries as passengers were evacuated from the service bound for Aberdeen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three crews were in attendance on the northbound carriageway.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet to tackle the blaze before it was brought under control just after 6.30pm.

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said: “The A90 at Brechin is currently closed due to a bus fire.

“Emergency services are on the scene.

“There are no reports of any injuries.

“The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place. Police were called around 4.50pm on Sunday, 29 January, 2023.”

