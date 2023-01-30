Montrose promote ‘outstanding prospect’ Ross Matthews as ‘brilliant’ Ross Sinclair makes St Johnstone return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Matthews will fight for a place in the Montrose squad following the departure of St Johnstone loanee Ross Sinclair.

Saints have recalled keeper Sinclair from his Montrose loan spell after he impressed during a series of sparkling displays for the Angus side.

With nine clean sheets, Scotland under-21 star Sinclair will try to win his place in the Perth side’s first team.

He made his final outing for Montrose in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Kelty Hearts.

Thank you Montrose, it’s been an absolute pleasure. I wish you all the best for rest of the season. Hopefully be watching in the play off’s and see the boys go up. Thank you to my shirt sponsors also, appreciate it, cmon the mo💙 pic.twitter.com/bWKCKHz8sO — Ross Sinclair (@ross_sinclair01) January 28, 2023

The loss of Sinclair is a huge blow for Montrose but boss Stewart Petrie will put his faith in Aaron Lennox and academy graduate Matthews.

“We wish Ross all the very best,” said Petrie.

“He has conducted himself admirably and performed brilliantly for us during his loan spell.

“Ross is a real credit to his family and to St Johnstone.

“As I’ve said before, he will go on to have a very successful career in full-time football.

“He can play consistently at a very good level if he continues to put the work in.

“But while it’s a blow to lose Ross, we’re looking ahead.

“We’re hoping Aaron Lennox can show the sort of form he’s capable of.

“At one point, he was outstanding for us and he can be an important player for us.

“We also have high hopes for Ross Matthews.

“He has signed a deal with us so, at this moment, we aren’t seeking a replacement.

“What Ross (Matthews) lacks in height, he more than makes up for in other areas.

“He’s incredibly brave, he has terrific technique and his shot-stopping is outstanding.

“We’d love him to be a few inches taller but one of the best keepers this country has ever seen, Andy Goram, wasn’t the tallest. Height isn’t the be all and end all.”