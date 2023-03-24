Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone’s ’19th man’ and using it as motivation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone’s ’19th man’ and using it as motivation

The Rovers captain relives the moment he was approached by manager Tommy Wright ahead of Saints' 2014 Scottish Cup win.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS

Scott Brown isn’t motivated as much by winning as he is by the fear of failing.

That may come across as overly negative but the Raith Rovers captain doesn’t mean to sound all doom and gloom.

That is far from what he has experienced iso fart n his maiden season at Stark’s Park after Ian Murray made him one of Raith’s first summer signings.

Brown came through last weekend’s 6-1 victory over Cove Rangers after recovering from injury and will lead his side out to defend their SPFL Trust Trophy crown.

Hamilton stand in the way of Rovers and a second successive Challenge Cup – a third if you include the shared trophy with Inverness.

Bearer of bad news

Brown is hoping to be part of another success in the competition for the Kirkcaldy club and will use his own previous cup-final experience as motivation.

The box-to-box midfielder just missed out on being part of Tommy Wright’s Scottish Cup-winning squad in 2014.

“I was on the bench for the semi-final and then in the final, I was the 19th man,” recalled Brown.

“I wouldn’t say I know ew it was coming but I’d played the week before against Celtic and I scored and we drew 3-3.

Scott Brown in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I was thinking it was maybe enough, I knew I wasn’t going to play, but to get me on the bench.

“I left breakfast in the morning and I could feel the manager behind me. I knew what it was going to be. He did it in the best possible way.

“I was really disappointed but it’s kind of weird being there but not involved on a cup final day. You’re happy for the boys but you really want to be a part of it.

“It’s stuff like that that inspired you go out there on Sunday and hopefully we’ll lift the trophy.”

Negative motivation

Brown said the atmosphere around Stark’s Park has been “buzzing”, even if he feels the week is dragging a little.

Weeks like this were one of the motivations for making the move from Peterhead in the summer.

“I spoke before about how much the manager was a big pull for me to come to the club,” added Brown.

“But I’ve heard a lot from the boys this week about how good it was to win the cup. As a new captain, you don’t want to be the one that lost the trophy.

Raith Rover's triumphed in the SPFL Trust Trophy in Airdrie.
Raith Rovers celebrate last season's SPFL Trust Trophy win. Image: SNS.

“It’s in my mind as a negative, I don’t know why that is! You want to be a part of something like what the boys achieved last season.

“I don’t know why but my mind always works in a negative way. I’ve always been inspired by not failing as opposed to winning, if that makes sense.

“For some reason my mind seems to work like ‘let’s not be a failure today’.”

