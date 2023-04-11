VIDEO: Ex-St Johnstone defender John Mahon scores comedy own goal as Sligo Rovers go down to defeat at Shelbourne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

VIDEO: Ex-St Johnstone defender John Mahon scores comedy own goal as Sligo Rovers go down to defeat at Shelbourne

A mix-up with his goalkeeper in a League of Ireland match had disastrous consequences for John Mahon.

By Eric Nicolson
John Mahon. Image: Shutterstock.
John Mahon. Image: Shutterstock.

Former St Johnstone defender John Mahon has made headlines back in Ireland by scoring an early contender for comedy own goal of the season.

With Sligo Rovers drawing last night’s League of Ireland game against Shelbourne 1-1, a long pass was played through the middle by Shane Farrell from just outside the centre-circle.

Mahon opted to head the ball back to his goalkeeper Luke McNicholas, who stumbled as he attempted to move to his left to collect it and the ball rolled slowly into the middle of an empty net.

Ten minutes later he was substituted and Shelbourne held on for the 2-1 win, which took them above Rovers in the table.

It’s not been the smoothest of beginnings to Mahon’s second stint with Sligo.

He had to be patient for his first start – against St Patrick’s on March 6 – but was sent off 20 minutes into it.

Mahon left Perth after less than a year.

The 23-year-old struggled to break into Callum Davidson’s side and the highpoint of his time at McDiarmid Park was a rare appearance in the second leg of the Premiership play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says clean sheets are the key to Premiership safety
Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews: St Johnstone need to find a way of playing 'that suits us'…
It was another grim afternoon for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why Callum Davidson needs to change his St Johnstone system - and…
Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair thanks Perth fans for 'moment of class' in response…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson looks dejected during the match. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone are in a relegation battle, 'simple as that'
Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone booed off as defeat to Ross County raises prospect of another relegation…
Graham Carey during training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone v Ross County is the biggest game of the Perth club's season,…
Graham Carey in action for CSKA Sofia. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone playmaker Graham Carey confident Scottish Premiership's VAR torment will end in the…
Theo Bair in training before St Johnstone's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist…

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed
Emergency Services on Wellesley Road, Buckhaven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Buckhaven
The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]