VIDEO: Ex-St Johnstone defender John Mahon scores comedy own goal as Sligo Rovers go down to defeat at Shelbourne

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former St Johnstone defender John Mahon has made headlines back in Ireland by scoring an early contender for comedy own goal of the season.

With Sligo Rovers drawing last night’s League of Ireland game against Shelbourne 1-1, a long pass was played through the middle by Shane Farrell from just outside the centre-circle.

Mahon opted to head the ball back to his goalkeeper Luke McNicholas, who stumbled as he attempted to move to his left to collect it and the ball rolled slowly into the middle of an empty net.

📽️ | A moment to forget at the back for Sligo Rovers! 🫣 Shelbourne 2-1 Sligo Rovers#SHESLI | #LOI pic.twitter.com/MaSJ32eysZ — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) April 10, 2023

Ten minutes later he was substituted and Shelbourne held on for the 2-1 win, which took them above Rovers in the table.

It’s not been the smoothest of beginnings to Mahon’s second stint with Sligo.

He had to be patient for his first start – against St Patrick’s on March 6 – but was sent off 20 minutes into it.

Mahon left Perth after less than a year.

The 23-year-old struggled to break into Callum Davidson’s side and the highpoint of his time at McDiarmid Park was a rare appearance in the second leg of the Premiership play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.