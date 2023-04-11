How to become a ‘welcome host’ for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

Organisers of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee have revealed opportunities for people to volunteer during the festival.

The BBC and Dundee City Council are seeking “welcome hosts” to help those travelling to the music event.

Volunteers will work at the transport hubs at Slessor Gardens or Dunsinane Industrial Estate, where shuttle buses will be running.

The three-day event takes place between May 26 and 28 with acts like Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Jess Glynne, Niall Horan and Anne-Marie performing.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are already sold out with Friday tickets still available.

What role will welcome hosts play?

The main responsibility of welcome hosts will be welcoming thousands of revellers to the transport hubs and giving them information on how to get to Camperdown Park.

A statement from the council said: “As a welcome host, you’ll be at the forefront of welcoming the public to the festival, providing information and guidance on everything from transportation to local attractions.

“You’ll be a key part of the team ensuring that visitors have the best possible experience during their time in Dundee.

“Not only will you get to be part of the excitement of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, but you’ll also have the opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and develop valuable skills in communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.”

Key tasks for Big Weekend volunteers

The council says main tasks for those volunteering will include:

Being a friendly welcoming face representing Dundee

Assisting with directions from the train and bus stations to Slessor Gardens

Guiding concert attendees to the shuttle bus queues and being aware of when the buses are arriving and departing

Helping with general information about local amenities and facilities such as public toilets, water points, cash machines, etc.

Being aware of anyone who may need extra direction or assistance

Directing attendees to and from the shuttle bus pick-up/drop-off area

Helping to ensure that the transport hub runs smoothly and visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience getting to the event.

Volunteering shifts

The shifts available are:

Friday 26 May:

1.30pm-6.30pm

6.30pm-11.30pm.

Saturday 27 May:

8.30am-1.30pm

1pm-6pm

6pm-11pm.

Sunday 28 May:

8.30am-1.30pm

1pm-6pm

6pm-11pm.

Chance to ‘experience’ festival

Expenses and refreshments will be provided – while those involved will also get a chance to “experience the event” with details to follow.

Anyone signing up will be asked to attend a training session beforehand.

People can register their interest online for working at either Slessor Gardens or Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

Details emerged earlier this year of plans to run shuttle buses to and from the Big Weekend but specific details including timings are yet to be confirmed.