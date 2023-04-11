How to become a ‘welcome host’ for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to become a ‘welcome host’ for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

Volunteers are being given the chance to work at the transport hubs for the May festival.

Jess Glynne is among the acts performing at the Big Weekend.
By Lindsey Hamilton

Organisers of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee have revealed opportunities for people to volunteer during the festival.

The BBC and Dundee City Council are seeking “welcome hosts” to help those travelling to the music event.

Volunteers will work at the transport hubs at Slessor Gardens or Dunsinane Industrial Estate, where shuttle buses will be running.

The three-day event takes place between May 26 and 28 with acts like Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Jess Glynne, Niall Horan and Anne-Marie performing.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are already sold out with Friday tickets still available.

What role will welcome hosts play?

The main responsibility of welcome hosts will be welcoming thousands of revellers to the transport hubs and giving them information on how to get to Camperdown Park.

A statement from the council said: “As a welcome host, you’ll be at the forefront of welcoming the public to the festival, providing information and guidance on everything from transportation to local attractions.

Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock

“You’ll be a key part of the team ensuring that visitors have the best possible experience during their time in Dundee.

“Not only will you get to be part of the excitement of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, but you’ll also have the opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and develop valuable skills in communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.”

Key tasks for Big Weekend volunteers

The council says main tasks for those volunteering will include:

  • Being a friendly welcoming face representing Dundee
  •  Assisting with directions from the train and bus stations to Slessor Gardens
  • Guiding concert attendees to the shuttle bus queues and being aware of when the buses are arriving and departing
  • Helping with general information about local amenities and facilities such as public toilets, water points, cash machines, etc.
The 1975 will also perform. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
  • Being aware of anyone who may need extra direction or assistance
  • Directing attendees to and from the shuttle bus pick-up/drop-off area
  • Helping to ensure that the transport hub runs smoothly and visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience getting to the event.

Volunteering shifts

The shifts available are:

Friday 26 May:
1.30pm-6.30pm
6.30pm-11.30pm.

Saturday 27 May:
8.30am-1.30pm
1pm-6pm
6pm-11pm.

Sunday 28 May:
8.30am-1.30pm
1pm-6pm
6pm-11pm.

Chance to ‘experience’ festival

Expenses and refreshments will be provided – while those involved will also get a chance to “experience the event” with details to follow.

Anyone signing up will be asked to attend a training session beforehand.

People can register their interest online for working at either Slessor Gardens or Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

Details emerged earlier this year of plans to run shuttle buses to and from the Big Weekend but specific details including timings are yet to be confirmed.

