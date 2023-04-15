St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans’ frustration after defeat to Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans’ frustration after defeat to Livingston

The Perth club are falling ever closer to the relegation zone and were booed off for the second successive Saturday.

By Eric Nicolson
Callum Davidson at full-time. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson at full-time. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson’s walk across to the St Johnstone supporters at full-time after his team’s latest Premiership defeat had the look of a man acknowledging that the performance against Livingston was another one well short of the standards he and they expect.

And his post-match comments echoed the point of shared frustrations at a display and result that piles on the Premiership pressure.

“I can understand the fans’ frustration because I’m probably even more annoyed watching that than they are,” said Davidson, whose team were booed off for the second Saturday in a row.

“This is a tough league but I just expect my players to be better than they were today.

“The thing that disappoints me most is that I told the players not to take too many touches on a difficult surface but they didn’t listen and we took too many touches.

“We switched to a back four today to simplify things, with one centre-back tight on the striker and the other dropping off but at the first goal no-one goes tight and he’s allowed to turn and play the ball forward.

“I was very disappointed by that first half. It just wasn’t good enough.”

Joel Nouble scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Saints are now just five points above 12th place and four above 11th and the themes that are dragging them into real trouble are recurring ones.

Davidson added: “I’ve said that all along, our results haven’t been great in the last three or four games and we should be doing better.

“For me, basic mistakes have cost us in those matches but do they want to just sit and accept that or do they roll their sleeves up?

“I’ve told the players that it wasn’t good enough. Again, the goals we’re losing were poor.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Joel Nouble scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0…
Jamie Murphy is ready to lead from the front. Image: SNS.
Jamie Murphy: There are no St Johnstone splinter groups as fringe players get ready…
Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any…
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
Callum Davidson has plenty of attacking options but Chris Kane isn't one of them. Images: SNS.
Chris Kane likely to be out for the season but St Johnstone boss Callum…
Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pledges changes for Livingston game
John Mahon. Image: Shutterstock.
VIDEO: Ex-St Johnstone defender John Mahon scores comedy own goal as Sligo Rovers go…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says clean sheets are the key to Premiership safety
Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
Adam Alexander (left) was killed and had his body hidden by Thomas Pryde (right).
Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in…
Derek Rutherford.
Fife construction boss in court for 'holding up mobile phone' while passing road accident
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Dick Campbell was happy with his sdie's draw at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…
Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.
Thick black smoke billowing over Kirkcaldy from fire at industrial estate

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]