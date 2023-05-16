Bullish St Johnstone boss says ‘we WILL be in the Premiership’ as Steven MacLean reveals 2 players out for the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has sent out a bullish message as the final week of the league season looms large – “We will be in the Premiership”.

The Perth side face a daunting trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday, with their opponents incentivised by the opportunity to jump above them in the table.

Saints’ cushion to the bottom two places doesn’t have much padding now that Ross County are also within striking distance.

But MacLean’s belief that his players will finish off the survival mission is stronger than ever.

“I always put myself under pressure as a player,” he said. “It’s the same now that I’m a manager.

“I just want to win games of football.

“We want to get the job done as soon as possible, whether it takes one win on Saturday or more.

“I have every confidence we will be in the Premiership. We will be in the Premiership.”

No Nicky Clark or Murray Davidson

The return of Chris Kane was an unexpected bonus for MacLean.

But the interim manager doesn’t expect to be able to call upon Nicky Clark for the remainder of the campaign.

As is the case with Murray Davidson and Callum Booth, the former Dundee United striker’s season is almost certainly over.

“It was probably going to be a long shot,” said MacLean. “I can’t see him playing again this season.

“You never know, but where he is just now, I’d say no.

“Murray is still struggling just now and we will know more in the next week. He will not play again this season.”

Thankfully, Kane hasn’t suffered any muscle reaction to his short run-out against Motherwell last weekend, the double-winner’s first competitive football in 16 months.

“Kano trained on Monday and is looking good,” MacLean reported.

“He actually picked up a bit of a bruise on his foot in the game. He got a sore one.

“But he is desperate to be out there and is looking better every day.

“We need to be careful and fair with him too. He has only had six or seven full days of training.

“He is a top lad and another experienced player for us. He knows what it is about.

“His next step is to push his way into the starting XI.”