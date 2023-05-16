Bullish St Johnstone boss says ‘we WILL be in the Premiership’ as Steven MacLean reveals 2 players out for the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bullish St Johnstone boss says ‘we WILL be in the Premiership’ as Steven MacLean reveals 2 players out for the season

The interim manager has complete faith in his squad.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean is confident.
Steven MacLean is confident of St Johnstone's survival chances. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has sent out a bullish message as the final week of the league season looms large – “We will be in the Premiership”.

The Perth side face a daunting trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday, with their opponents incentivised by the opportunity to jump above them in the table.

Saints’ cushion to the bottom two places doesn’t have much padding now that Ross County are also within striking distance.

But MacLean’s belief that his players will finish off the survival mission is stronger than ever.

“I always put myself under pressure as a player,” he said. “It’s the same now that I’m a manager.

“I just want to win games of football.

“We want to get the job done as soon as possible, whether it takes one win on Saturday or more.

“I have every confidence we will be in the Premiership. We will be in the Premiership.”

No Nicky Clark or Murray Davidson

The return of Chris Kane was an unexpected bonus for MacLean.

But the interim manager doesn’t expect to be able to call upon Nicky Clark for the remainder of the campaign.

As is the case with Murray Davidson and Callum Booth, the former Dundee United striker’s season is almost certainly over.

“It was probably going to be a long shot,” said MacLean. “I can’t see him playing again this season.

“You never know, but where he is just now, I’d say no.

Nicky Clark is likely to be out for the season.
Nicky Clark is likely to be out for the season. Image: SNS.

“Murray is still struggling just now and we will know more in the next week. He will not play again this season.”

Thankfully, Kane hasn’t suffered any muscle reaction to his short run-out against Motherwell last weekend, the double-winner’s first competitive football in 16 months.

“Kano trained on Monday and is looking good,” MacLean reported.

“He actually picked up a bit of a bruise on his foot in the game. He got a sore one.

“But he is desperate to be out there and is looking better every day.

“We need to be careful and fair with him too. He has only had six or seven full days of training.

“He is a top lad and another experienced player for us. He knows what it is about.

“His next step is to push his way into the starting XI.”

