St Johnstone set to sign former Chelsea defender Sam McClelland

The 21-year-old is a full Northern Ireland international with 30 games in the EFL under his belt.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland in action for Barrow.
New St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland in action for Barrow. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are set to sign former Chelsea centre-back Sam McClelland on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old defender was released by the London giants last month, having captained their development team.

McClelland is already a full Northern Ireland international and played 30 games on loan at Barrow in England’s League Two last season.

Courier Sport understands he is likely to become Steven MacLean’s third summer signing but won’t be involved against Stirling Albion on Saturday.

MacLean said on Thursday: “It will be good to have another fresh face in and we’re looking forward to getting him in the building.

“He’s young, with a good pedigree and is a good lad – all the reports about him have been very positive.

“Hopefully he’ll come in and do well.

“We have been looking for a centre-half. I have been pretty clear about that.

“It’s been tough. Everyone has been looking for central defenders so it’s competitive trying to sign them.”

