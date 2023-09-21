St Johnstone fans could see 2 familiar faces in LASK v Liverpool, including man Perth legend got sent off for elbowing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone fans could see 2 familiar faces in LASK v Liverpool, including man Perth legend got sent off for elbowing

Thomas Goiginger and Florian Flecker played significant roles two years ago.

St Johnstone fans may see a couple of familiar faces when LASK play Liverpool.
St Johnstone fans may see a couple of familiar faces when LASK play Liverpool. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

There has been a stark contrast in the direction of travel for St Johnstone and LASK since the two sides met in a Europa Conference League qualifier just over two years ago.

While Saints have endured two seasons of domestic toil, suffering two flirtations with relegation and another tough campaign ahead of them, the Austrian outfit are back in Europe, ready to welcome the mighty Liverpool to Linz.

As has been the case at McDiarmid Park – albeit for different reasons – LASK’s squad is barely recognisable from the one managed by Dominik Thalhammer in 2021.

There are two players who will bring back clear memories for Saints fans, though.

Thomas Goiginger

Then 28, the quick and skilful winger was the only LASK player of that time who had been linked with a big money move to Britain.

Southampton were reported to be keen on Goiginger, with a £5 million price tag put on him.

He played the full 90 minutes of both matches against Saints.

Apart from a couple of dangerous corners in the first half, he had a quiet start to the first leg.

But he made a decisive contribution on the hour mark, when a lazy leg was hung out by Jamie McCart in the box and the contact with Goiginger was enough to earn a penalty, which was dispatched by Mamoudou Karamoko to make the final score 1-1.

Like a few of his team-mates, Goiginger’s performance was much-improved in Perth and he was a constant threat as Saints found life tougher on their own pitch.

He was inches away from scoring early in the game after star turn Keito Nakamura drilled a cross to the back post.

Florian Flecker

The midfielder had a quiet evening in Klagenfurt and was substituted on 69 minutes.

The quality of his football won’t be the abiding memory of Saints supporters from the return leg either, even though he had a good game as the visitors triumphed 2-0.

Flecker was the player who went down near the corner flag after Perth legend, David Wotherspoon, threw out an arm in frustration and was red-carded.

More from St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright and Dara Costelloe bring pace to the St Johnstone team.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants as much pace in team as he can…
Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
St Johnstone launch 3rd kit with charity close to Geoff Brown's heart
Danny Grainger and Callum Hendry scored crucial goals to get St Johnstone up and running.
Winless St Johnstone are always Premiership slow starters - fact or fiction?
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wasn't surprised by £1.5m loss and had to 'shop…
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak.
Fran Franczak: St Johnstone starlet is going nowhere, says Steven MacLean, and is set…
Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes will be in opposite dugouts on Saturday.
PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and…
Nicky Clark, Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright could all feature in the St Johnstone squad against Hibs.
St Johnstone could have THREE extra players for Hibs game, as Sven Sprangler returns…
Dare Olufunwa in action for St Johnstone against Rangers.
Young and 'hungry' St Johnstone have appetite for points, says Dare Olufunwa
Steven MacLean and Michael Beale have an in-match chat.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Michael Beale reveals Rangers tactic that Saints will…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is seeing steady improvement.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits he was worried a few weeks ago but…

Conversation