St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon has had his red card against Livingston overturned on appeal.

The Perth club challenged the decision to send the centre-half off for his sliding tackle on Joel Nouble.

Referee Graham Grainger didn’t deem it to be a foul at the time but dismissed the McDiarmid Park skipper in the 83rd minute after VAR intervention.

An SFA panel has put a yellow card on Gordon’s record and he will be available to play Saints’ next match against Aberdeen this Sunday.