Pictures as Hollywood stars prepare to tee off in Dunhill Cup in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures as Hollywood stars prepare to tee off in Dunhill Cup in St Andrews

Movie legends Bill Murray and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among the famous faces enjoying a practice round in Fife this week.

By Claire Warrender
Groundhog Day star Bill Murray was among the celebrities at Kingsbarns in Fife on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Groundhog Day star Bill Murray was among the celebrities at Kingsbarns in Fife on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A host of A-list celebrities have arrived in Tayside and Fife ahead of this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

And Hollywood legends Catherine Zeta-Jones and Bill Murray were among those spotted on the fairways during this week’s practice rounds.

The pair posed for photographs during blustery weather on Tuesday.

And they were joined by musicians Huey Lewis and Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, among others.

Meanwhile TV star Piers Morgan and cricket legend Ian Botham also played a round at St Andrews Old Course.

The annual Dunhill Links Championship sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

It takes place in St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie from tomorrow until Sunday.

And celebrity tee-off times for day one have already been announced.

We bring you pictures of some of the Dunhill celebrities in action.

Pictures show Catherine Zeta-Jones, one of this year’s Dunhill celebrities. Supplied by Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram
Singer Huey Lewis wondering where his ball went! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bill Murray is one of the Dunhill celebrities 2023
Bill Murray makes his way to the green at Kingsbarns. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Catherine Zeta-Jones goofing around as she prepares to tee off in St Andrews. Supplied by Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram 
Pictures of practice of the Dunhill celebrities
Bill Murray keeps an eye on the ball. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pictures of Catherine Zeta-Jones, one of the Dunhill celebrities
Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the Dunhill celebrities. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock
Pictures of Bill Murray and other Dunhill celebrities in Kingsbarns 2023
A questionable shot of a birdie for Bill Murray. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pictures of Catherine Zeta-Jones, one of the Dunhill celebrities 2023
Catherine Zeta-Jones on the Old Course practice green. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock
Pictures of Dunhill celebrities 2023
Bill Murray, Tico Torres and Huey Lewis are among this year’s stars lined up for Dunhill action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Catherine Zeta-Jones is one of this year's Dunhill celebrities
The actress getting into the swing of things. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock

More from Fife

Police at the scene of the fatal hit and run on High Street in Cowdenbeath.
Occupants of two cars could hold key in Cowdenbeath fatal 'hit-and-run' probe
Dave, Jonelle and Olivia meet Olaf the snowman
Fife radio DJ’s daughter left in tears as 3 flights cancelled on trip to…
Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the celebrities playing at this year's tournament. Image: James Devaney/GC Images.
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Thursday confirmed as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
Lukas Nedza, from Glenrothes, who died after taking unwell in Tenerfie, with partner Ellis Campbell and daughter Dominika
Fife dad dies months after falling ill on Tenerife holiday
Methilhaven Home in Methil will not house Ukrainian refugees.
Ukrainian refugees plan for Fife former care home scrapped due to £5m cost
Lorraine Newbigging, who runs Beautique Aesthetics clinic near Dunfermline in Fife
Inside Fife beauty clinic with 'exceptional' rating from inspectors
Margaret Jones, 80, was in court to see her attacker sentenced.
Fife woman, 80, too scared to leave home alone after Tesco ATM attack
Fife's Big Hoose Project
New online system helps Fife's Big Hoose Project donate 1.5 million items to hard-up…
Jade Burnett, left, from Fife College Students Association, shows off one of the unicorns from the Leven Unicorn Trail.
New Leven unicorn trail adds magic and sparkle to woodland walk
Susan Jeynes, who is hosting the Cupar murder mystery walk.
Cupar murder mystery walk marks launch of Susan's crime-cracking Fife venture

Conversation