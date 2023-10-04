Pictures as Hollywood stars prepare to tee off in Dunhill Cup in St Andrews

A host of A-list celebrities have arrived in Tayside and Fife ahead of this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

And Hollywood legends Catherine Zeta-Jones and Bill Murray were among those spotted on the fairways during this week’s practice rounds.

The pair posed for photographs during blustery weather on Tuesday.

And they were joined by musicians Huey Lewis and Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, among others.

Meanwhile TV star Piers Morgan and cricket legend Ian Botham also played a round at St Andrews Old Course.

The annual Dunhill Links Championship sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

It takes place in St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie from tomorrow until Sunday.

And celebrity tee-off times for day one have already been announced.

We bring you pictures of some of the Dunhill celebrities in action.