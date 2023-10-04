Fife Pictures as Hollywood stars prepare to tee off in Dunhill Cup in St Andrews Movie legends Bill Murray and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among the famous faces enjoying a practice round in Fife this week. By Claire Warrender October 4 2023, 1.36pm Share Pictures as Hollywood stars prepare to tee off in Dunhill Cup in St Andrews Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4774365/pictures-dunhill-celebrities/ Copy Link 0 comment Groundhog Day star Bill Murray was among the celebrities at Kingsbarns in Fife on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A host of A-list celebrities have arrived in Tayside and Fife ahead of this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. And Hollywood legends Catherine Zeta-Jones and Bill Murray were among those spotted on the fairways during this week’s practice rounds. The pair posed for photographs during blustery weather on Tuesday. And they were joined by musicians Huey Lewis and Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, among others. Meanwhile TV star Piers Morgan and cricket legend Ian Botham also played a round at St Andrews Old Course. The annual Dunhill Links Championship sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars. It takes place in St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie from tomorrow until Sunday. And celebrity tee-off times for day one have already been announced. We bring you pictures of some of the Dunhill celebrities in action. Pictures show Catherine Zeta-Jones, one of this year’s Dunhill celebrities. Supplied by Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram Singer Huey Lewis wondering where his ball went! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Bill Murray makes his way to the green at Kingsbarns. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Catherine Zeta-Jones goofing around as she prepares to tee off in St Andrews. Supplied by Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram Bill Murray keeps an eye on the ball. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the Dunhill celebrities. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock A questionable shot of a birdie for Bill Murray. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Catherine Zeta-Jones on the Old Course practice green. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock Bill Murray, Tico Torres and Huey Lewis are among this year’s stars lined up for Dunhill action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The actress getting into the swing of things. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock
