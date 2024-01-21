Airdrie Scottish Cup hero Nikolay Todorov plans to make St Johnstone goalie Dimitar Mitov’s life a misery

Airdrie’s Scottish Cup hero, Nikolay Todorov, plans to make Dimitar Mitov’s life a misery.

The St Johnstone goalkeeper had admitted that the prospect of fellow Bulgarian and long-time friend, Todorov, scoring past him when their teams met in the fourth round was a nightmare scenario.

And, after giving Mitov space in the immediate aftermath of the fourth round shock, the 27-year-old has no intention of letting the Perth star forget what happened in Lanarkshire.

“No, I will be bragging about this for the rest of our lives,” said Todorov, whose goal after half-time settled the contest.

“I will let him know!

“We have been exchanging messages the whole week.

“He’s been trying to play mental games, I’ve been trying too.

“But they are in the Premiership, he’s done excellent and is a great guy.

“He’s top of the charts for saves. I can’t say a bad word about him.

“But when you’re up against me, there was always one thing that was going to happen!

“I’m just happy we managed to knock them out.”

🎥 | The only goal from today's Scottish Gas Scottish Cup match against St Johnstone. Full DiamondsTV highlights will follow tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SAiRDBlZwt — Airdrieonians FC (@AirdrieoniansFC) January 20, 2024

Todorov added: “I didn’t speak to him after the game because it’s rough for him.

“We left our countries when we were both young, we tried to make the best for our careers.

“There is a time and a place for that. I wanted to keep it professional. But I will definitely let him know.”

‘Great guy’ Levein

Todorov was at Hearts when Craig Levein was director of football then manager.

He also wishes the Perth boss well for the remainder of the season.

“I know Craig very well,” said Todorov. “He is a great manager and they have picked up since he went in at St Johnstone.

“I am delighted he did that.

“We have kept in touch since we both left Hearts. He’s a great guy.

“He’s done well so far but they were in our way and it wasn’t his day.

“I wish him all the best in the league because my friend plays for them as well.

“But we had one target – to knock them out of the cup. And we did that.”