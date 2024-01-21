Airdrie Scottish Cup hero Nikolay Todorov plans to make St Johnstone goalie Dimitar Mitov’s life a misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Airdrie Scottish Cup hero Nikolay Todorov plans to make St Johnstone goalie Dimitar Mitov’s life a misery

The two Bulgarians are best friends.

By Eric Nicolson
Dimitar Mitov and Nikolay Todorov are best friends.
Dimitar Mitov and Nikolay Todorov are best friends. Images: SNS.

Airdrie’s Scottish Cup hero, Nikolay Todorov, plans to make Dimitar Mitov’s life a misery.

The St Johnstone goalkeeper had admitted that the prospect of fellow Bulgarian and long-time friend, Todorov, scoring past him when their teams met in the fourth round was a nightmare scenario.

And, after giving Mitov space in the immediate aftermath of the fourth round shock, the 27-year-old has no intention of letting the Perth star forget what happened in Lanarkshire.

“No, I will be bragging about this for the rest of our lives,” said Todorov, whose goal after half-time settled the contest.

“I will let him know!

“We have been exchanging messages the whole week.

“He’s been trying to play mental games, I’ve been trying too.

“But they are in the Premiership, he’s done excellent and is a great guy.

“He’s top of the charts for saves. I can’t say a bad word about him.

“But when you’re up against me, there was always one thing that was going to happen!

“I’m just happy we managed to knock them out.”

Todorov added: “I didn’t speak to him after the game because it’s rough for him.

“We left our countries when we were both young, we tried to make the best for our careers.

“There is a time and a place for that. I wanted to keep it professional. But I will definitely let him know.”

‘Great guy’ Levein

Todorov was at Hearts when Craig Levein was director of football then manager.

He also wishes the Perth boss well for the remainder of the season.

“I know Craig very well,” said Todorov. “He is a great manager and they have picked up since he went in at St Johnstone.

“I am delighted he did that.

Nikolay Todorov at Hearts.
Nikolay Todorov at Hearts. Image: SNS.

“We have kept in touch since we both left Hearts. He’s a great guy.

“He’s done well so far but they were in our way and it wasn’t his day.

“I wish him all the best in the league because my friend plays for them as well.

“But we had one target – to knock them out of the cup. And we did that.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone produced their worst performance yet under Craig Levein.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Benji Kimpioka's debut, midfield balance and benefit of the…
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
Police probe fan disturbance at pub ahead of St Johnstone's defeat to Airdrie
An exasperated Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein refuses to use rustiness as an excuse after 'tough…
Benji Kimpioka and Rhys McCabe in action.
St Johnstone dumped out of Scottish Cup early again as Airdrie beat Perth side…
Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi leg wound was so bad St Johnstone team-mates told him not to…
Dara Costelloe
Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on 'hate mail' from St Johnstone fans and his…
Connor Smith is understood to be a St Johnstone transfer target.
Craig Levein reveals St Johnstone signing latest amid interest in Hearts midfielder Connor Smith
Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game's dreamers and schemers -…
Luke Robinson is back with St Johnstone after his Wigan recall.
St Johnstone seal Luke Robinson return as defender declares: 'I've got unfinished business'
St Johnstone are facing Airdrie for the first time in over a decade.
History of St Johnstone v Airdrie: Fixture that brings back memories of special day…

Conversation