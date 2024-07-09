New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb reveals second investor and addresses McDiarmid Park move

Adam Webb has revealed that he won’t be the sole investor in the new-look St Johnstone ownership structure.

And an associate of the American lawyer, who is buying into the McDiarmid Park project, will be flying over to Scotland to take in Saints’ first competitive game of the season at Brechin this weekend.

“I’ve got one of our other investors coming into town to join me at the game and Geoff Brown has agreed to join me as well,” Webb told Saints TV.

“I can’t wait to get there on Saturday and hopefully we’ll start the cup run in good fashion.”

Webb’s appetite to be an ownership figurehead was whetted by his Cambridge United experience, where he owns a 10% stake.

“Cambridge United is a wonderful club,” he said.

“The natural progression, being a minority owner, was to take on a project where a club would be available for me to be a lead investor or controlling owner.

“For me, it had to be an English speaking country and similar to the English system.

“Scotland was the obvious answer and that St Johnstone was the place to be.

“It was a natural fit.

“I’ve been almost studying almost from the sidelines – all the things that can happen at a club.

“Cambridge have been promoted during my four years, they’ve had relegation battles, they’ve opened a new training ground, they’ve purchased their stadium back after two decades.

“Everything is about learning and growing.

“It gave me a foundation that is very useful.”

Building up Cambridge know-how, conducting his own research and spending time with Geoff and Steve Brown “will allow me to transition into a new ownership group”, said Webb.

McDiarmid pledge

He also confirmed that the club will be staying at their current (and soon to be modernised) home for the foreseeable future – but didn’t rule out a stadium move at some point.

“There have been questions about whether to stay at McDiarmid Park,” said Webb.

“We’re going to be at McDiarmid Park for some years to come – even if we leave, which is certainly not in the plans.

“Those sort of things – new stadiums – are multi-year projects.

“What we have to do is plan that we’ll be at McDiarmid Park, really forever, but certainly for the next several years.

“You’re going to see some obvious, visible improvements over the next couple of years.”

JFK rallying call

Webb chose a phrase familiar across the world when asked if he had a message for St Johnstone supporters at the start of a new era.

“I’m going to quote JFK, the American president,” he said.

“Ask not what the club can do for you, ask what you can do for the club.

“I’m here and prepared to give a lot of time, effort and money to the club over the coming years.

“We need the supporters to do their bit as well – come to the matches, buy gear and gifts, support Saints TV when you can’t go to match.

“Let’s get back, reinvigorate it, get excited.

“How about reinvigorating your own support and taking it up a notch this season?

“I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

“I think you’ll understand we’re going to reach new heights in the coming years and everyone should be along for the ride.”