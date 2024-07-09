New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb reveals second investor and addresses McDiarmid Park move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb reveals second investor and addresses McDiarmid Park move

The American lawyer has given his first broadcast interview.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb. Image: PPA.

Adam Webb has revealed that he won’t be the sole investor in the new-look St Johnstone ownership structure.

And an associate of the American lawyer, who is buying into the McDiarmid Park project, will be flying over to Scotland to take in Saints’ first competitive game of the season at Brechin this weekend.

“I’ve got one of our other investors coming into town to join me at the game and Geoff Brown has agreed to join me as well,” Webb told Saints TV.

“I can’t wait to get there on Saturday and hopefully we’ll start the cup run in good fashion.”

Webb’s appetite to be an ownership figurehead was whetted by his Cambridge United experience, where he owns a 10% stake.

“Cambridge United is a wonderful club,” he said.

“The natural progression, being a minority owner, was to take on a project where a club would be available for me to be a lead investor or controlling owner.

“For me, it had to be an English speaking country and similar to the English system.

“Scotland was the obvious answer and that St Johnstone was the place to be.

“It was a natural fit.

“I’ve been almost studying almost from the sidelines – all the things that can happen at a club.

“Cambridge have been promoted during my four years, they’ve had relegation battles, they’ve opened a new training ground, they’ve purchased their stadium back after two decades.

“Everything is about learning and growing.

“It gave me a foundation that is very useful.”

St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown has passed the baton to Adam Webb.
St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown has passed the baton to Adam Webb. Image: DC Thomson.

Building up Cambridge know-how, conducting his own research and spending time with Geoff and Steve Brown “will allow me to transition into a new ownership group”, said Webb.

McDiarmid pledge

He also confirmed that the club will be staying at their current (and soon to be modernised) home for the foreseeable future – but didn’t rule out a stadium move at some point.

“There have been questions about whether to stay at McDiarmid Park,” said Webb.

“We’re going to be at McDiarmid Park for some years to come – even if we leave, which is certainly not in the plans.

“Those sort of things – new stadiums – are multi-year projects.

“What we have to do is plan that we’ll be at McDiarmid Park, really forever, but certainly for the next several years.

“You’re going to see some obvious, visible improvements over the next couple of years.”

JFK rallying call

Webb chose a phrase familiar across the world when asked if he had a message for St Johnstone supporters at the start of a new era.

“I’m going to quote JFK, the American president,” he said.

“Ask not what the club can do for you, ask what you can do for the club.

“I’m here and prepared to give a lot of time, effort and money to the club over the coming years.

“We need the supporters to do their bit as well – come to the matches, buy gear and gifts, support Saints TV when you can’t go to match.

“Let’s get back, reinvigorate it, get excited.

“How about reinvigorating your own support and taking it up a notch this season?

“I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

“I think you’ll understand we’re going to reach new heights in the coming years and everyone should be along for the ride.”

