Makenzie Kirk: There will be no family favours at St Johnstone

Makenzie Kirk had no qualms about linking up with his dad at St Johnstone.

And the 18-year-old striker knows that McDiarmid Park favouritism certainly won’t be an issue.

Andy Kirk may be the assistant manager to Craig Levein, and in charge of training through the week.

But there will be no special treatment for his eldest son – nor would he want or expect it.

“That’s one thing that I have to deal with,” the young forward said of his family connection.

“I’ll get treated the same as everybody else in the group.

“He’s here to make us all better players.

“It’s not a problem for me or any of the other lads.

“The opportunity to join such a great club was something I just couldn’t turn down.

“I think it’s hardest for my mum!

“But my dad was a player for a long time so she’s an expert in being part of a football family.

“My younger brother, Corey, is 17. He’s been at Livingston. Technically he’s very good – completely different to me and my dad, a defensive midfielder.”

Kirk was a prolific finisher for the Hearts B team in the Lowland League and also appeared for the senior side.

But his late goal in Saints’ 5-1 victory over East Fife that secured the Premiership club’s place in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup, was the Northern Ireland youth international’s first senior one.

“I was delighted to get on the scoresheet but the most important thing for all of us was we won and topped the group,” said Kirk.

“We had to show a reaction from Tuesday night’s defeat at Alloa – the boys knew that.

“Hopefully now we can take the feelgood factor of scoring a few goals and getting into the next round through to our first league game against Aberdeen.”

Five goals for the forwards

It was an afternoon for the Saints strikers to savour – Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka both scored two each.

With Nicky Clark and Uche Ikpeazu yet to feature this season, competition for places will intensify as the campaign progresses.

“I’ll get my head down and work as hard as I can,” said Kirk.

“There’s so much I can learn from the other strikers here. They all know what this league is about.

“I’m still really young so there’s lots for me to develop.

“This will be the perfect environment for me.

“I’ll set myself some personal targets but the main thing will be contributing to the team when I get the opportunity.”