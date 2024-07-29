Makenzie Kirk: There will be no family favours at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Makenzie Kirk: There will be no family favours at St Johnstone

The 18-year-old's dad is the first team coach at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with Makenzie Kirk after the young striker scored his first goal.
Makenzie Kirk had no qualms about linking up with his dad at St Johnstone.

And the 18-year-old striker knows that McDiarmid Park favouritism certainly won’t be an issue.

Andy Kirk may be the assistant manager to Craig Levein, and in charge of training through the week.

But there will be no special treatment for his eldest son – nor would he want or expect it.

Makenzie Kirk celebrates his first goal for St Johnstone.
“That’s one thing that I have to deal with,” the young forward said of his family connection.

“I’ll get treated the same as everybody else in the group.

“He’s here to make us all better players.

“It’s not a problem for me or any of the other lads.

“The opportunity to join such a great club was something I just couldn’t turn down.

“I think it’s hardest for my mum!

“But my dad was a player for a long time so she’s an expert in being part of a football family.

“My younger brother, Corey, is 17. He’s been at Livingston. Technically he’s very good – completely different to me and my dad, a defensive midfielder.”

Kirk was a prolific finisher for the Hearts B team in the Lowland League and also appeared for the senior side.

But his late goal in Saints’ 5-1 victory over East Fife that secured the Premiership club’s place in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup, was the Northern Ireland youth international’s first senior one.

Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 4-1.
“I was delighted to get on the scoresheet but the most important thing for all of us was we won and topped the group,” said Kirk.

“We had to show a reaction from Tuesday night’s defeat at Alloa – the boys knew that.

“Hopefully now we can take the feelgood factor of scoring a few goals and getting into the next round through to our first league game against Aberdeen.”

Five goals for the forwards

It was an afternoon for the Saints strikers to savour – Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka both scored two each.

With Nicky Clark and Uche Ikpeazu yet to feature this season, competition for places will intensify as the campaign progresses.

“I’ll get my head down and work as hard as I can,” said Kirk.

“There’s so much I can learn from the other strikers here. They all know what this league is about.

“I’m still really young so there’s lots for me to develop.

“This will be the perfect environment for me.

“I’ll set myself some personal targets but the main thing will be contributing to the team when I get the opportunity.”

