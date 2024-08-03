Craig Levein ‘hopeful’ St Johnstone firefighting stint is over as boss hails ‘off the scale’ Aaron Essel potential

Craig Levein hopes his firefighting days are firmly behind him at St Johnstone.

The 2023/24 campaign marked the third successive season of toil as Saints flirted once again with the bother at the bottom of the Premiership.

On the eve of the new campaign, Levein refused to dress up the first seven months of his reign as anything other than ‘a slog’.

But, buoyed by nine new signings in his second transfer window as manager, Levein is hopeful such unedifying spectacles can be consigned to the past.

The Perth boss believes he boasts a squad capable of considerably better.

“It was a slog last year,” Levein admitted. “Every week, it was just about getting points in any way that we could.

“This season, I’m hoping it’s different. I have more tools at my disposal now than we had last season.

“We have a lot more options than we had when I first joined the club. I’m hopeful we are heading in the right direction.

“The players who are still here, I think have improved. We’ve had a good pre-season and they’ll get the benefit of that.

“If we’ve got the signings right and the existing players have improved then we should be better.

“I think we’re okay up top now. In midfield, I think we could probably do with one more experienced player because we’re a bit young in there.”

Aaron Essel

That inexperience in the middle of the park is encapsulated by Aaron Essel.

The Ghanaian, 18, is considered an exciting prospect capable of fulfilling a variety of roles in the team.

Levein trusts his talent to be of first team standard already

However, he’s on a steep learning curve adapting to Scottish football.

Essel is available to face Aberdeen on Monday in the Perth side’s Premiership opener.

The second game of the suspension, incurred from a red card at Alloa, will be served in the Premier Sports Cup against Rangers.

“Aaron is available because they’ve changed the rules and red cards are competition-specific now,” explained Levein.

“He played in the SPFL Trust Trophy for us the other night because he needed game time after missing out against East Fife.

“Aaron has been great in the games he’s played and his potential is off the scale.

“It’s about getting him used to Scottish football because he’s just a young lad in a new environment.”

Left-back Andre Raymond will miss Aberdeen’s visit with a hamstring problem and be absent for up to three weeks.