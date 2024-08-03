Craig Levein ‘hopeful’ St Johnstone firefighting stint is over as boss hails ‘off the scale’ Aaron Essel potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein ‘hopeful’ St Johnstone firefighting stint is over as boss hails ‘off the scale’ Aaron Essel potential

Levein believes he has an improved playing squad at his disposal for the new campaign.

By Fraser Mackie
Craig Levein should have more money to spend in the transfer window.
Craig Levein is looking forward to a new season with St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Craig Levein hopes his firefighting days are firmly behind him at St Johnstone.

The 2023/24 campaign marked the third successive season of toil as Saints flirted once again with the bother at the bottom of the Premiership.

On the eve of the new campaign, Levein refused to dress up the first seven months of his reign as anything other than ‘a slog’.

But, buoyed by nine new signings in his second transfer window as manager, Levein is hopeful such unedifying spectacles can be consigned to the past.

The Perth boss believes he boasts a squad capable of considerably better.

A smiling Craig Levein in a St Johnstone training jacket
Will Craig Levein be smiling after St Johnstone face Aberdeen? Image: SNS

“It was a slog last year,” Levein admitted. “Every week, it was just about getting points in any way that we could.

“This season, I’m hoping it’s different. I have more tools at my disposal now than we had last season.

We have a lot more options than we had when I first joined the club. I’m hopeful we are heading in the right direction.

“The players who are still here, I think have improved. We’ve had a good pre-season and they’ll get the benefit of that.

“If we’ve got the signings right and the existing players have improved then we should be better.

“I think we’re okay up top now. In midfield, I think we could probably do with one more experienced player because we’re a bit young in there.”

Aaron Essel

That inexperience in the middle of the park is encapsulated by Aaron Essel.

The Ghanaian, 18, is considered an exciting prospect capable of fulfilling a variety of roles in the team.

Levein trusts his talent to be of first team standard already

However, he’s on a steep learning curve adapting to Scottish football.

Essel is available to face Aberdeen on Monday in the Perth side’s Premiership opener.

The second game of the suspension, incurred from a red card at Alloa, will be served in the Premier Sports Cup against Rangers.

“Aaron is available because they’ve changed the rules and red cards are competition-specific now,” explained Levein.

Aaron Essel pictured with manager Craig Levein after signing for St Johnstone.
Aaron Essel pictured with manager Craig Levein after signing for St Johnstone. Image PPA

“He played in the SPFL Trust Trophy for us the other night because he needed game time after missing out against East Fife.

“Aaron has been great in the games he’s played and his potential is off the scale.

“It’s about getting him used to Scottish football because he’s just a young lad in a new environment.”

Left-back Andre Raymond will miss Aberdeen’s visit with a hamstring problem and be absent for up to three weeks.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Kyle Cameron.
Kyle Cameron: Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone will be a big step-up but I'm…
A head and shoulders shot of Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals August transfer window strategy
St Johnstone's Andre Raymond was forced off with an injury against East Fife.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals Andre Raymond injury timescale and gives details on…
Lewis Neilson spent his previous loan with Partick Thistle.
Lewis Neilson ready to get started with St Johnstone in league opener against Aberdeen
Craig Levein should have more money to spend in the transfer window.
St Johnstone set to bank over £250k after Rangers Premier Sports Cup tie is…
Jamie Doran is making a documentary on St Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning filmmaker Jamie Doran reveals it will be access all areas in 'warts…
Lewis Neilson has agreed to join St Johnstone on loan.
Lewis Neilson: St Johnstone agree one-year loan deal with Hearts to sign former Dundee…
Benji Kimpioka has been scoring plenty of goals early in the season.
Benji Kimpioka: Sunderland and AIK setbacks have helped Swedish striker hit goal trail with…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with Makenzie Kirk after the young striker scored his first goal in the last League Cup game.
Makenzie Kirk: There will be no family favours at St Johnstone
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone are all in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.
Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United learn last-16 fate
5

Conversation