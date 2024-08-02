JIM SPENCE: The 4 key traits opening day Dundee derby will highlight in new United and Dee stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: The 4 key traits opening day Dundee derby will highlight in new United and Dee stars

The City of Discovery's big two will face off on the Premiership's opening weekend.

(L to R) David Babunski, Simon Murray, Kristijan Trapanovski and Seb Palmer-Houlden are all looking to make a splash in Sunday's Dundee derby. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

Sunday’s sell-out Dundee derby has captured fans’ imaginations.

I can rarely remember such a sense of anticipation for a clash of the city rivals.

The first duty of the players in the game is naturally to their fans, but there’s an opportunity to show a live television audience what these two great clubs offer the Scottish game.

There are now a couple of generations of football fans, outside of those who support both clubs, who know little of their proud history.

Form and fortune is temporary in football, but history remains constant.

The Dundee United players celebrate their Scottish Championship title
Dundee United players celebrate their Scottish Championship title last season. Image: SNS

Success in football ebbs and flows, but the memories of what both United and Dundee have achieved in their time is in the record books forever.

That includes some epic European nights at Dens and Tannadice, which, for older fans who recall them, are a source of both inspiration and frustration at what has been, but might never be again.

Now it’s time for this generation of players to make new and everlasting memories for the newer generation of fans.

Hopefully they can draw inspiration from past achievements, but they shouldn’t be overburdened by them.

The new crop in tangerine and dark blue must grasp their moment to write their own names and deeds into legend.

Simon Murray is off to a good start at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Predicting the outcome of this derby is a mug’s game, as are suggestions it will set the tone for the season ahead.

It’s still too early to assess those players who are just in the door and finding their feet, and in some cases their fitness.

What the game will do though is give a window into the appetite, desire, drive and the mentality of those handed a shirt.

Fans will forgive many things but they never forget a lack of courage or commitment.

Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone’s Aaron Essel. Image: PPA

St Johnstone may have found a cult hero in Aaron Essel.

Of their ten new signings so far, the Ghanaian looks like a player who will quickly acquire that warrior-like status that fans love.

Some Perth fans are already christening him the new Murray Davidson – and praise comes no higher for a Saints player.

He might have to curb his enthusiasm just a little though.

Watching him in Saints B’s midweek win over Brechin, closing down the yards on an opponent like an Olympic sprinter, was highly impressive, but his lunging two-footed tackle to win the ball was the sort of challenge officious refs in the Premiership will stamp on.

Essel looks a quality player, whose tender years might belie his maturity, but Saints will want him on the pitch, not watching from the stands.

Aaron Essel is sent off.
Aaron Essel (number 15) was sent off in St Johnstone’s shock cup loss to Alloa. Image: PPA

For players who instinctively bring great passion and commitment to their game, there’s a fine line between stifling their natural style and allowing it free rein; the first way can rob the player of his very essence, the second brings the danger of a disciplinary record marking him out for fussy referees.

Saints look to have found a winner in an all-rounder who can operate in defence and midfield.

Hopefully, Essel’s natural combativeness helps Saints start with a win when Aberdeen visit on Monday night.

