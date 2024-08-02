JIM SPENCE: The 4 key traits opening day Dundee derby will highlight in new United and Dee stars

Sunday’s sell-out Dundee derby has captured fans’ imaginations.

I can rarely remember such a sense of anticipation for a clash of the city rivals.

The first duty of the players in the game is naturally to their fans, but there’s an opportunity to show a live television audience what these two great clubs offer the Scottish game.

There are now a couple of generations of football fans, outside of those who support both clubs, who know little of their proud history.

Form and fortune is temporary in football, but history remains constant.

Success in football ebbs and flows, but the memories of what both United and Dundee have achieved in their time is in the record books forever.

That includes some epic European nights at Dens and Tannadice, which, for older fans who recall them, are a source of both inspiration and frustration at what has been, but might never be again.

Now it’s time for this generation of players to make new and everlasting memories for the newer generation of fans.

Hopefully they can draw inspiration from past achievements, but they shouldn’t be overburdened by them.

The new crop in tangerine and dark blue must grasp their moment to write their own names and deeds into legend.

Predicting the outcome of this derby is a mug’s game, as are suggestions it will set the tone for the season ahead.

It’s still too early to assess those players who are just in the door and finding their feet, and in some cases their fitness.

What the game will do though is give a window into the appetite, desire, drive and the mentality of those handed a shirt.

Fans will forgive many things but they never forget a lack of courage or commitment.

St Johnstone may have found a cult hero in Aaron Essel.

Of their ten new signings so far, the Ghanaian looks like a player who will quickly acquire that warrior-like status that fans love.

Some Perth fans are already christening him the new Murray Davidson – and praise comes no higher for a Saints player.

He might have to curb his enthusiasm just a little though.

Watching him in Saints B’s midweek win over Brechin, closing down the yards on an opponent like an Olympic sprinter, was highly impressive, but his lunging two-footed tackle to win the ball was the sort of challenge officious refs in the Premiership will stamp on.

Essel looks a quality player, whose tender years might belie his maturity, but Saints will want him on the pitch, not watching from the stands.

For players who instinctively bring great passion and commitment to their game, there’s a fine line between stifling their natural style and allowing it free rein; the first way can rob the player of his very essence, the second brings the danger of a disciplinary record marking him out for fussy referees.

Saints look to have found a winner in an all-rounder who can operate in defence and midfield.

Hopefully, Essel’s natural combativeness helps Saints start with a win when Aberdeen visit on Monday night.