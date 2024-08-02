Dundee 2024/25 season preview: Transfer business, key men and Premiership prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee 2024/25 season preview: Transfer business, key men and Premiership prediction

Tony Docherty's second season in charge kicks off this weekend.

Dundee season preview - how will Tony Docherty, Luke McCowan, Simon Murray and Ethan Ingram fare this campaign?
Dundee season preview - how will Tony Docherty, Luke McCowan, Simon Murray and Ethan Ingram fare this campaign?
By George Cran

Will it be a difficult second season for Tony Docherty and Dundee?

Or will it be a further step on from last term’s impressive return to the Premiership?

It is a key campaign for the Dark Blues and their manager. Backing up a fine body of work in 2023/24 by shining again in the new season is tough.

But there is plenty of optimism around the team built by Docherty in his year in charge.

Few players remain from previous regimes – the Dens boss has certainly made it a squad in his own image.

Tony Docherty
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates with his players after reaching the top six last term. Image: SNS

But how are they looking ahead of the new campaign?

Courier Sport runs the rule over Dundee ahead of the 2024/25 kick off.

New faces

So far six signings have come in the door at Dens Park and the majority have already made a positive impact.

Latest arrival Ziyad Larkeche is yet to make his debut as he bids to nail down that left wing-back slot.

Ziyad Lerkeche is Dundee's latest recruit. Image: David Young
Ziyad Lerkeche is Dundee’s latest recruit. Image: David Young

And Clark Robertson has been unfortunate in picking up an injury in his first friendly turnout.

The other four, though, have impressed.

Ethan Ingram has added plenty down the right flank, Seb Palmer-Houlden looks like he will bring some real energy and positivity up front and he’s got three goals to his name this term already.

Ethan Ingram, Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden have all come into the Dundee squad ahead of the 2024/25 season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ethan Ingram, Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden have all come into the Dundee squad ahead of the 2024/25 season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee fans know all about Jon McCracken’s abilities in goal while Simon Murray’s arrival has Dees dreaming of an avalanche of goals this season.

He’s already on five and if he gets anywhere near last season’s tally of 23 for Ross County, Dundee’s six-figure fee will have been worth every penny.

Key men

Murray will no doubt be crucial to any success this term.

Goals from frontmen were not in huge supply last season with Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson each getting six in all competitions.

Curtis Main already among the goals in pre-season could be vital as well.

Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park – the pair had brilliant seasons last term for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park – the pair had brilliant seasons last term for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

However, Dundee’s real strength is in the middle of the park.

The midfield trio of Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron and Mo Sylla were very impressive last season.

Keeping McCowan and Cameron at the club by the time the transfer window shuts at the end of August could be the best bit of business all summer.

They are the beating heart of this team.

One to watch

Ethan Ingram has made an impressive start to life at Dundee since signing from West Brom.

The England U/20 international has brought real athleticism down the right flank but also plenty of ability. And along with it a real weapon of a long throw.

In the Premier Sports Cup, the Dark Blues were very dangerous down his side of the pitch.

Expect to see Jon McCracken powering some of his trademark long passes out to the right wing for Ingram’s head.

Ethan Ingram
Dundee’s Ethan Ingram shares a joke with a fan at Gayfield. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Defensively he is yet to be really tested in the wing-back slot but overall he looks like another shrewd signing from Docherty.

Another to watch is first-team rookie Luke Graham. The Perth-born defender has made his way up the lower leagues on loan in recent years but moved into the senior side this summer.

And he’s looked right at home in the backline. He’s likely to be a backup this season but has impressed already.

Work to do?

Heading into this last week before the league gets under way, left wing-back was the major issue to solve.

Lerkeche is in now and will bring balance to Ingram on the other side.

However, some backup or maybe alternate options in the wing-back areas will be handy.

Fin Robertson has done well stepping into an unfamiliar role in pre-season but a player more familiar with that position would be desired.

Fin Robertson takes on Banik Ostrava in Poland. Image: David Young
Fin Robertson takes on Banik Ostrava in Poland. Image: David Young

A player in the mould of Aaron Donnelly would be ideal – one who can come in at centre-back but also cover the wing-back or full-back slot.

Central defence is an area Docherty wants to bolster with Clark Robertson and Joe Shaughnessy out injured.

Otherwise it is a case of building up options throughout the squad.

In the Premier Sports Cup, the substitutes list was often inexperienced and having the option of being able to look to his bench for game-changers is something Docherty will be keen to add between now and the end of the month.

Prediction

Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is readying his side for the 2024/25 season. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee over-achieved last season, no doubt. First season back in the top flight and they grabbed a top-six finish.

Bettering that will be tough.

The Premiership looks a far more competitive division. Livingston have been replaced by Dundee United and the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs are smarting after under-achieving last term.

Dundee’s first-choice team, though, does look stronger going into this 2024/25 campaign.

Finishing a couple of places below last season wouldn’t be a disaster.

However, there’s no reason why they can’t target a repeat this time around.

