Dundee 2024/25 season preview: Transfer business, key men and Premiership prediction

Will it be a difficult second season for Tony Docherty and Dundee?

Or will it be a further step on from last term’s impressive return to the Premiership?

It is a key campaign for the Dark Blues and their manager. Backing up a fine body of work in 2023/24 by shining again in the new season is tough.

But there is plenty of optimism around the team built by Docherty in his year in charge.

Few players remain from previous regimes – the Dens boss has certainly made it a squad in his own image.

But how are they looking ahead of the new campaign?

Courier Sport runs the rule over Dundee ahead of the 2024/25 kick off.

New faces

So far six signings have come in the door at Dens Park and the majority have already made a positive impact.

Latest arrival Ziyad Larkeche is yet to make his debut as he bids to nail down that left wing-back slot.

And Clark Robertson has been unfortunate in picking up an injury in his first friendly turnout.

The other four, though, have impressed.

Ethan Ingram has added plenty down the right flank, Seb Palmer-Houlden looks like he will bring some real energy and positivity up front and he’s got three goals to his name this term already.

Dundee fans know all about Jon McCracken’s abilities in goal while Simon Murray’s arrival has Dees dreaming of an avalanche of goals this season.

He’s already on five and if he gets anywhere near last season’s tally of 23 for Ross County, Dundee’s six-figure fee will have been worth every penny.

Key men

Murray will no doubt be crucial to any success this term.

Goals from frontmen were not in huge supply last season with Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson each getting six in all competitions.

Curtis Main already among the goals in pre-season could be vital as well.

However, Dundee’s real strength is in the middle of the park.

The midfield trio of Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron and Mo Sylla were very impressive last season.

Keeping McCowan and Cameron at the club by the time the transfer window shuts at the end of August could be the best bit of business all summer.

They are the beating heart of this team.

One to watch

Ethan Ingram has made an impressive start to life at Dundee since signing from West Brom.

The England U/20 international has brought real athleticism down the right flank but also plenty of ability. And along with it a real weapon of a long throw.

In the Premier Sports Cup, the Dark Blues were very dangerous down his side of the pitch.

Expect to see Jon McCracken powering some of his trademark long passes out to the right wing for Ingram’s head.

Defensively he is yet to be really tested in the wing-back slot but overall he looks like another shrewd signing from Docherty.

Another to watch is first-team rookie Luke Graham. The Perth-born defender has made his way up the lower leagues on loan in recent years but moved into the senior side this summer.

And he’s looked right at home in the backline. He’s likely to be a backup this season but has impressed already.

Work to do?

Heading into this last week before the league gets under way, left wing-back was the major issue to solve.

Lerkeche is in now and will bring balance to Ingram on the other side.

However, some backup or maybe alternate options in the wing-back areas will be handy.

Fin Robertson has done well stepping into an unfamiliar role in pre-season but a player more familiar with that position would be desired.

A player in the mould of Aaron Donnelly would be ideal – one who can come in at centre-back but also cover the wing-back or full-back slot.

Central defence is an area Docherty wants to bolster with Clark Robertson and Joe Shaughnessy out injured.

Otherwise it is a case of building up options throughout the squad.

In the Premier Sports Cup, the substitutes list was often inexperienced and having the option of being able to look to his bench for game-changers is something Docherty will be keen to add between now and the end of the month.

Prediction

Dundee over-achieved last season, no doubt. First season back in the top flight and they grabbed a top-six finish.

Bettering that will be tough.

The Premiership looks a far more competitive division. Livingston have been replaced by Dundee United and the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs are smarting after under-achieving last term.

Dundee’s first-choice team, though, does look stronger going into this 2024/25 campaign.

Finishing a couple of places below last season wouldn’t be a disaster.

However, there’s no reason why they can’t target a repeat this time around.