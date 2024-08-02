Scone Palace partners with roses royalty for garden makeover

Scone Palace has enlisted one of the best known names in rose growing to help it transform its walled garden.

David Austin Roses is creating a new Scottish base in what’s been described as “a significant milestone” for the palace.

The renowned English rose breeders are famed for their beautiful blooms and enchanting fragrances.

All are cultivated to reflect the vision of the firm’s founder, David Austin.

And favourites, with names such as Jude The Obscure, Gertrude Jekyll and the Lark Ascending, are prized around the world.

A spokesman for the firm said the team couldn’t wait to put down roots at Scone.

“We are incredibly excited to work with one of the most historic places in Scotland and honoured to be part of such an exciting project,” they said.

“Historically, our presence north of the border has been rather limited for some

reason. And we are very keen to put this right.”

Roses already thriving in new Scone home

Brian Cunningham, head gardener at Scone Palace, kicked off the collaboration with a phone call.

And when the team at David Austin Roses saw how central Scone Palace is to the rest of Scotland, they realised they’d found the perfect site.

Two new rose gardens are being created as part of the 220-year-old walled garden revival project.

The project will unfold in three stages, with the first phase of 50 varieties of roses planted in spring.

The following two stages will include the creation of a second rose bed. Companion planting alongside will create interest all year round and increase biodiversity.

And as the plants develop and mature, pergolas and climbing obelisks will be added to create an exciting new space for visitors to explore.

Brian said: “The rose garden was only planted in April and this new feature is already exceeding expectations in their first year, filling the walled garden with colour and scent.

“The first of the two rose gardens will be completed over the winter with the addition of pergolas and obelisks for training climbing roses on, as well as the 50 varieties already planted in spring.

“We are very much looking forward to working with the team at David Austin in the coming years and learning from their vast skill and experience in roses to bring a premier rose garden to the gardeners and people of Scotland.”

Scone Palace also unveiled plans for a £10 million visitor centre and adventure playground earlier this summer.

It is also the venue for the Scone Palace garden fair, which attracted a record attendance this summer.