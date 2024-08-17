Kyle Cameron says St Johnstone cup triumphs are an inspiration to current squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Kyle Cameron says St Johnstone cup triumphs are an inspiration to current squad

The Perth club have won three trophies in a decade as they seek to go past Rangers into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron, is hoping to write a new chapter of cup success at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron, is hoping to write a new chapter of cup success at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

Kyle Cameron and his new-look St Johnstone team will be motivated rather than inhibited by the Perth club’s cup glories of the last decade.

This year is the 10th anniversary of Saints’ first Scottish Cup triumph under Tommy Wright, with Callum Davidson’s double still fresh in the memories of supporters.

Unless Stevie May is restored to the match-day squad at Hampden Park for the Premier Sports Cup last-16 clash with Rangers, there won’t be a single survivor from the 2021 triumphs on the pitch at the national stadium.

And Cameron wants the 2024 side to write a fresh chapter of cup success.

“It’s an inspiration rather than a burden,” said the McDiarmid Park captain. “Previous teams have shown what’s possible at this club.

“We want to emulate them.

“It’s a burden when the club you’re playing for hasn’t won anything or got to semi-finals and finals.

“That builds pressure.

“Our motivation is trying to recreate what has happened here and do something special for this team.

Then St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr lifts the Scottish Cup.
Then St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr lifts the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

“The double was only three years ago but the squad is completely different.

“That’s how football is these days – things don’t stay the same for too long.

“This is a fresh team and a fresh chance to take our opportunity.

“The club had struggled to get out of the group in the last couple of years.

“Our first aim of the season was to get into the last 16, which we’ve done.

“We nearly made a mess of it but we’ve set-up a big tie against Rangers.

“If you want to win a cup you’ve got to beat the top teams at some point.”

Step in the right direction

Last weekend’s convincing victory over Kilmarnock has started the process of altering perceptions about Craig Levein’s side.

“You can’t really avoid seeing people writing us off on social media,” said Cameron.

“Sometimes it’s good being an underdog and holding on to that mentality.

“We want to show people they’ve underestimated us and that we’ll do a lot better than they might think.

“Sunday’s result was a good start but it’s still very early days.

“As a squad, we’re really positive that we can do better than the last two or three years here but we need to keep proving that over the course of a long season.

Kyle Cameron in action against Kilmarnock.
Kyle Cameron in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

“We won 3-0 on Sunday but there was plenty of room for improvement.

“I view that as a positive.

“There was no way we were at our absolute max.

“In the Aberdeen and Kilmarnock games we gave away too many big chances.

“As an 11 we need to be tighter and more organised out of possession.

“We’re working on that a lot in training.

“It will gel the more we get to know each other.”

Wembley and Hampden double

Cameron has played – and won – at the home of English football and, with Rangers being forced to move from Ibrox temporarily, he’s got an early-season opportunity to complete a cross-border double.

“I had a great day at Wembley with Notts County in a play-off final,” he recalled.

“There was big pressure, knowing how much it would mean to the fans to get promoted.

“That can be quite daunting.

“Luckily we came out on the right end of it.

“To get promoted at Wembley was a real career highpoint.

Kyle Cameron won a play-off final with Notts County.
Kyle Cameron won a play-off final with Notts County. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at Hampden now.

“I’ve been there a couple of times – but only to watch Scotland play when I was involved in the under-age set-up.

“It will be great to get on the pitch for the first time.

“We know Rangers are a good team but we’ve got to get the balance right of showing them respect but not too much.

“Potentially, it not being at Ibrox could be a good thing for us.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone need to replace Ryan Esson, while Fran Franczak may not go out on loan.
Craig Levein on hunt for goalie coach again as St Johnstone boss gives Fran…
Andre Raymond (right) is following on from Jason Scotland as a St Johnstone fans' favourite.
St Johnstone face Rangers in League Cup as echoes of the past tease a…
Matt Smith has been an early season star for St Johnstone.
Matt Smith: St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why midfielder 'hit a brick wall'…
Aaron Essel in action against Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone star Aaron Essel impresses Craig Levein with brain and brawn
St Johnstone academy boss Alistair Stevenson watches as teen prospect Callan Hamill signs his new contract. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone youth chief reveals development plan for Callan Hamill as teen Arsenal target…
Benji Kimpioka is congratulated after scoring his penalty.
Craig Levein: Taking penalty was sign of St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka's soaring confidence
Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh: No bids for St Johnstone star as Aberdeen and Derby County linked
Drey Wright knows there's room for improvement at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein right to set high standards as Drey Wright pinpoints…
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh were both on form for St Johnstone at Kilmarnock.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Rangers game could increase prospect of Adama Sidibeh…
St Johnstone's Callan Hamill.
Young St Johnstone star knocks back Rangers and Celtic as Arsenal maintain strong interest

Conversation