Ross County v St Johnstone match brought forward to fill free weekend

St Johnstone’s league away match against Ross County has been brought forward after both clubs were knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Premiership sides have taken advantage of a free weekend opening up next month and the game will now be played on Saturday, September 21, 3pm kick-off.

The fixture had been due to take place on Wednesday, December 4 at 7.45pm.

Before the switch Saints were faced with a daunting week of football, with Rangers visiting McDiarmid Park on Saturday, November 30 and a trip to Aberdeen the following weekend.