Stretch of A92 in Fife to shut for full weekend during roadworks

The improvement works will take place for nearly a week.

By Ben MacDonald
A92 near Fernie Castle
Work on the A92 near Fernie Castle will take place next week. Image: Google Street View

Drivers have been warned to expect overnight road closures on the A92 near Fernie Castle.

The project will address defects between the A913 and Luthrie Junction, near Cupar.

It will commence on Friday August 30, running until Thursday September 6.

A full weekend closure of the A92 will be in place between 7.30pm on Friday August 30 and 6.30am on Monday September 2.

This will be followed by overnight closures until Wednesday September 4, between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

All traffic management is scheduled to be removed by 6.30am on Thursday September 5.

What diversions are in place during A92 overnight closures?

Northbound traffic

Drivers will take the A91 at the Melville Lodges Roundabout towards Cupar.

Traffic will continue through Cupar then, at the Guardbridge Roundabout, take the first exit onto the A919 north and continue onto the A914 at St Michael’s to rejoin the A92 at the Forgan Roundabout.

Southbound traffic

Traffic will take the A914 south at Forgan Roundabout and join the A919 at St Michael’s, continuing to Guardbridge.

They will then take the second exit at Guardbridge Roundabout onto the A91 towards Cupar, continuing on the A91 through Cupar and rejoining the A92 at the Melville Lodges Roundabout.

The section of the road affected by the works. Image: Amey

This is phase two of the resurfacing project on this section of the road. Phase one was completed last December.

It is hoped the resurfacing work – carried out by Amey – will benefit more than 7,600 vehicles that use the route.

Drivers have also been reminded that work is weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

