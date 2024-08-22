Thursday court round-up — Caravan blaze and littering slap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Caravan blaze and littering slap

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A teenager who torched a caravan in Fife told a friend he “wanted to start a fire” before the blaze.

Steven Angel was 18 when he left the caravan a burned-out shell in May 23 2022 on Methil’s Sea Road next to second hand store Home Treasures.

The fire was noticed by a gas engineer working nearby at about 8.20pm.

A prosecutor told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he had noticed Angel and another person at the site and “heard what sounded like items being smashed.

“About five minutes later he heard a loud bang and realised the caravan was on fire.”

Fife on Sea Road, Methil
Firefighters tackle the blaze. Image: Supplied

He called 999 and “by the time the fire crews arrived the caravan was fully in engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing out of the caravan.

“The fire was extinguished and the caravan was completely completely burned out.”

She said CCTV confirmed Angel was the culprit.

Solicitor Martin Maguire said his client has moved to Kilmarnock to turn his life around.

Sheriff James Williamson warned the now-20-year-old he could have been jailed but instead ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and placed him under supervision for a year.

House smash

A teenage driver smashed his BMW into a Kirkcaldy house and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage. Norman Young fled the scene after crashing the BMW X5 into a property in Clarimalt Drive on April 25 2022.

BMW in Kirkcaldy house
Young ploughed his BMW into the front of the property. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Littering row

A Blairgowrie man who slapped a child in a row over a chocolate bar wrapper has been fined £330.

Drunken David Niven assaulted the 13-year-old boy after seeing him littering outside his Bank Street home on April 26.

“Mr Niven took umbrage to this,” fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told Perth Sheriff Court.

“He picked up the chocolate wrapper and shoved it inside the complainer’s jumper.

“He then slapped him on the face.”

The court heard Niven, 53, called police when the youngster and members of his family turned up on his doorstep but became hostile when they slapped handcuffs on him.

As was being placed in the police van, he kicked out at one of the officers.

After he pled guilty to two counts of assault, Niven’s solicitor Jamie Baxter said: “He felt like he was being treated like an accused person and at that stage did not consider that he had done anything wrong.

“He does accept that he was out of order.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “You are old enough and experienced enough to know that this behaviour was completely unacceptable. You have shown remorse and pled guilty at the first opportunity.”

Summary justice

A Forfar man has been fined after leaving a drunken car vandal with black eyes. Craig Hughes got into a fight with violent offender Adam Shaw on Castle Street after finding out the teenager had repeatedly booted the car, causing £1600 of damage. Shaw had earlier been fined for his role in the incident.

Craig Hughes and Adam Shaw
Craig Hughes (left) injured vandal Adam Shaw (right).

‘Should clearly know better’

A man has been placed on a curfew after losing the rag when his partner refused to drink with him at Stirling’s Beefeater restaurant.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard Derek McNally “abruptly” left the restaurant on April 26 this year and his partner found him outside her city flat and allowed him entry on the agreement they would simply go to bed.

But inside, McNally, of Hillcrest Avenue in Cumbernauld, kicked off and in court, pled guilty to a domestically-aggravated charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The 40-year-old admitted he shouted, swore, acted aggressively and repeatedly kicked walls at the woman’s home in Johnstone Avenue, Stirling.

Solicitor Frazer McCready said: “He should clearly know better – I’ve told him that.

“He tells me he’s sorry. He really needs to deal with his drinking.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon criticised McNally for his “attitude to the offence” and “victim-blaming” in the social work report.

He imposed 12 months of supervision and a 7pm to 7am curfew lasting 81 days.

Honey thief

Thief Shaun Kirwin‘s ill-gained goods included a charity collection and a stash of high-end honey, Stirling Sheriff Court heard. He lifted the collection tin from the Tesco in Dunblane and raided Holland & Barrett in the Thistle Centre for the luxury spread.

Shaun Kirwin
Shaun Kirwin.

Scissor-stab threat

A 35-year-old man brandished a pair of scissors while threatening to stab two men at a property in Methil.

Tommy Braithwaite appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison to admit behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at an address in Den Walk on July 24 this year.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court one of the victims was outside the property at around 9.30am when he saw Braithwaite walking past with a head injury.

Asked what had happened, Braithwaite said someone had struck him with an axe.

The man took him in to clean him up and Braithwaite, who appeared under the influence, fell asleep on the couch.

When he woke up he repeatedly accused the men of stealing his phone, which they denied.

Braithwaite picked up a pair of scissors and pointed the blades towards one of the men, demanding his phone back.

He said: “If you don’t get my phone back I will stab the f**k out of you”.

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said his client had taken a number of Valium on the day.

Sheriff Robert More jailed him for six months, backdated to July 25.

 

 

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Shaun Kirwin
Stirling thief stole charity tin and hundreds of pounds worth of luxury honey
Macdonald's on Perth's Dunkeld road
Romanian national cleared of dangerous driving at Perth McDonald's ‘had never set foot in…
Craig Hughes and Adam Shaw
Teenage car vandal left with black eyes after Forfar man dishes out summary justice
Rabbit Braes
Girls fled from 'flasher' during Fife Halloween horror, trial hears
BMW in Kirkcaldy house
Teenage driver's BMW smash into Kirkcaldy house was like 'gas explosion'
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Dundee brothel accused planned 'happy endings' in UK, trial told
Ballindean Road, Douglas, Dundee.
Man freed from custody after Dundee dead dogs discovery
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Stabbing was 'overreaction' and pervert snared
Scott Street Perth police
Victim stabbed in head by dealer in Fife attack was later found in Perth
Oxfam, Stirling
Stirling man banned from 'sitting outside Oxfam' after anti-English racism