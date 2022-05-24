Man, 18 charged in connection with Methil caravan blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have charged an 18-year-old man after a caravan was set alight in Methil on Monday evening.

Officers investigating the incident, which occurred close to the Home Treasures furniture store on Sea Road shortly after 8.30pm, have confirmed they treating the fire as deliberate.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fire and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a vehicle on fire on Sea Road, Methil, at around 8.45pm on Monday May 23.

“It is being treated as wilful and an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the offence

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal”.

Two crews from nearby Methil fire station spent over an hour tackling the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue service said: “We received an alert at 8.43pm on Monday of a fire at Sea Road in Methil.

“Two fire crews from Methil station were sent and on arrival found a caravan to be alight on grounds close to Home Treasures furniture store.

“Crews tackled the blaze and mad the area safe before leaving the scene at 9.55pm.

“No one was injured in the incident.”