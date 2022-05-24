Man, 18 charged in connection with Methil caravan blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Man, 18 charged in connection with Methil caravan blaze

By Neil Henderson
May 24 2022, 7.57am Updated: May 24 2022, 2.43pm
Firefighters tackle the blaze on Sea Road in Methil.
Firefighters tackle the blaze on Sea Road in Methil.

Police have charged an 18-year-old man after a caravan was set alight in Methil on Monday evening.

Officers investigating the incident, which occurred close to the Home Treasures furniture store on Sea Road shortly after 8.30pm, have confirmed they treating the fire as deliberate.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fire and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Two fire crews were sent from Methil station.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a vehicle on fire on Sea Road, Methil, at around 8.45pm on Monday May 23.

“It is being treated as wilful and an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the offence

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal”.

Two crews from nearby Methil fire station spent over an hour tackling the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue service said: “We received an alert at 8.43pm on Monday of a fire at Sea Road in Methil.

“Two fire crews from Methil station were sent and on arrival found a caravan to be alight on grounds close to Home Treasures furniture store.

“Crews tackled the blaze and mad the area safe before leaving the scene at 9.55pm.

“No one was injured in the incident.”

