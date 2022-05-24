LEE WILKIE: Of course Dundee fans are unhappy after relegation – but Nelms and Strachan can change vibe with exciting head coach pick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Of course Dundee fans are unhappy after relegation – but Nelms and Strachan can change vibe with exciting head coach pick

By Lee Wilkie
May 24 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 24 2022, 11.49am
Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Gordon Strachan an Dundee chief John Nelms are looking for the club's new head coach.

Dundee fans being unhappy is nothing new.

And it’s hardly surprising.

If Dees were sitting here today chuffed with how things went last season, it wouldn’t say much for them as supporters!

Their team have just been relegated – of course they’re angry.

I doubt even John Nelms would have been caught out by the fan survey that suggested a big majority aren’t happy with how the club is being run.

Dundee managing director John Nelms

Fans have been raising similar concerns for months.

I also doubt he’ll be too shocked by the survey’s suggestion that a large number have no plans to buy a season ticket for next season’s tilt at the Championship.

Some sort of drop-off is inevitable when a club goes down a division.

But that’s not to say that Dundee’s chief executive can safely ignore this latest round of fan feedback.

In fact, he REALLY needs to pay attention to it.

Fans are asking for engagement – and I think John owes them that much at the very least.

I reckon regular communication would go quite a long way towards bringing fair-minded supporters back onside.

Dundee director of football Gordon Strachan.

But even before that could be arranged, Nelms, along with Gordon Strachan, have it in their power to considerably boost the mood amongst fans.

The pair have speaking to candidates for the vacant head coach role at Dens Park.

If they can conclude that process in the coming day or two, then make a quick, exciting announcement, supporters could get a big lift from it.

“Exciting” is the key word, however.

With Strachan taking the reins as director of football, the club is putting a brand new strategy in place.

It looks to me that, given Strachan’s vast experience in the game, there’s a great opportunity for Dundee to bring in a young, hungry coach to work beneath him – and inspire players and fans alike

Up-and-coming appointment

Appointing a young coach is no guarantee of success, but neither is appointing an experienced one, as Dundee fans are only too aware of.

The age profile of managers and head coaches is definitely falling.

And given Strachan’s presence, it feels to me like another senior figure is unlikely to be the right fit.

A young, up-and-coming appointment this week could capture the imagination of Dundee fans.

It would give the majority, who just want to enjoy watching their football team, something positive to focus on between now and the start of next season.

Will it solve the problem of Dundee fans being unhappy with how their club is being run? Not completely.

Will it convince people to buy season tickets? Not everybody.

But it will bring some people round. From there, bringing more back onside is simply a case of the club being willing to communicate.

That should not be too much to ask.

Ryan Gauld is a fans’ favourite at Vancouver

I’m not a jealous person by nature.

But I’ll admit felt a wee twinge when I saw how much Ryan Gauld is earning at Vancouver Whitecaps.

I don’t imagine Ryan’s too chuffed that the MLS players’ association publishes a list of members’ salaries every year, but I suspect the money makes up for it.

According to the list, Gauld is now earning £1.7 million a year.

That boils down to £33,000 a week.

It’s enough to make an old pro like me wish my career had started 15 years later!

Ryan’s a supremely talented player. If he weren’t he wouldn’t be on that level of wage.

It’s a similar story with another ex-Dundee United man now plying his trade in MLS – Johnny Russell.

Johnny, according to the same list that gave Ryan’s earnings away, is on £1.6 million a year at Sporting Kansas City.

Fair play to him too.

The game has changed around the world since I was playing, with North America now a serious destination for players who want to make good money.

It could be argued that players – like Ryan and Johnny – who go there jeopardise their international chances.

That’s possibly true. Although coverage is increasing all the time, it’s still out of the way and it’s possible that when it comes to Steve Clarke picking Scotland squads, it’s a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.

In Ryan’s case in particular, I think that’s a shame.

There’s no doubt in my mind he could do a job for Scotland.

And however much he earns in the states, I’m sure a call-up would be far more valuable to him on a personal level.

Charlie Adam bids farewell to Dundee fans after his last match at Dens Park against Hibs.

Dundee fans will always be grateful to Charlie Adam for the two years he gave them at Dens Park.

I know that Charlie will always be grateful to them for the way they treated him too.

As a lifelong fan of the club, he was given a hero’s welcome on his return to his home city – and it never let up.

After two seasons, Dundee and Charlie have parted company and you could see what it meant to him as he saluted supporters after his final game at Dens.

At 36, Charlie’s now at a point in his career where he feels it’s time to start thinking about the future – and that is management.

Obviously, he will now start that journey elsewhere.

But it wouldn’t shock me to see Charlie return to Dens one day as manager.

And if it happens, you can bet he’ll get another hero’s welcome.

