Weekend of events planned in Fife to commemorate wartime links with Polish paratroopers

A series of events to commemorate Fife’s wartime links with Polish paratroopers will take place this weekend.

A church service, wreath-laying and the lighting of candles are among the acts of remembrance planned for the Second World War soldiers, who were stationed in the region.

Led by General Stanislaw Sosabowski, the Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade was one of the world’s first landing assault units.

And they were among those who fought tirelessly in the Netherlands during 1944’s Operation Market Garden, aimed at creating an allied invasion route into Germany.

Many of them later returned to Fife to settle down.

The free weekend events in Largo, Elie and Falkland also mark the 80th anniversary of what was one of the largest airborne operations in history.

Military drill, 1940s-style ceilidh and Polish food planned

The Polish paratroopers were based at Largo House and stationed at various Fife locations, including Elie and Earlsferry, undertaking vigorous combat training.

Two Polish military units will take part in ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, with a military drill planned at Kincraig Point.

Historical lectures, an open-country race and a Scottish-Polish ceilidh are also on the agenda.

And a plaque dedicated to General Sosabowski and the 1st Polish Parachute Brigade will be unveiled at Largo war memorial.

People need to register to attend some of the events and details are below.

Timetable of events to commemorate Fife-based Polish paratroopers

Friday August 23

3pm – Wreath-laying at Largo war memorial, Lundin Links.

4pm – Lighting candles at the graves of Sosabowski’s soldiers at Largo Cemetery, Upper Largo.

5pm – Storytelling by families of Polish soldiers at Elie and Earlsferry Town Hall. Register here.

6.30pm – 1940s-style Scottish-Polish ceilidh at Simpson Institute, Upper Largo. Register here.

Saturday August 24

10am – Opening ceremony by Polish scouts followed by military drill at Kincraig Point. Register here.

1.30pm – Wreath-laying at Leven war memorial.

Sunday August 25.

9am – Commemoration service to mark 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden at Falkland Palace.

11am – Wreath-laying at Brunton Green, Falkland.

Noon – General Sosabowski race, starting from Brunton Green, Falkland.

1pm – Traditional Polish soldier’s dish of bigos served at Falkland Community Hall.

2pm – History talk on the Polish airborne forces in Falkland at Falkland Community Hall. Register here.