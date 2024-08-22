Weekend of events planned in Fife to commemorate wartime links with Polish paratroopers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Weekend of events planned in Fife to commemorate wartime links with Polish paratroopers

Events include a church service and a military drill.

By Claire Warrender
The Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade was founded in Fife.
The Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade was founded in Fife. Image: Supplied by Polish Consulate in Edinburgh – from the archives of the Polish Institute and Sikorski Museum in London

A series of events to commemorate Fife’s wartime links with Polish paratroopers will take place this weekend.

A church service, wreath-laying and the lighting of candles are among the acts of remembrance planned for the Second World War soldiers, who were stationed in the region.

Led by General Stanislaw Sosabowski, the Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade was one of the world’s first landing assault units.

General Stanislaw Sosabowski of the Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade
General Stanislaw Sosabowski. Image: Supplied by Polish Consulate in Edinburgh from the archives of the Polish Institute and Sikorski Museum in London.

And they were among those who fought tirelessly in the Netherlands during 1944’s Operation Market Garden, aimed at creating an allied invasion route into Germany.

Many of them later returned to Fife to settle down.

The free weekend events in Largo, Elie and Falkland also mark the 80th anniversary of what was one of the largest airborne operations in history.

Military drill, 1940s-style ceilidh and Polish food planned

The Polish paratroopers were based at Largo House and stationed at various Fife locations, including Elie and Earlsferry, undertaking vigorous combat training.

Two Polish military units will take part in ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, with a military drill planned at Kincraig Point.

Polish paratroopers training in Fife. Image: Supplied by Polish Consulate in Edinburgh from the archives of the Polish Institute and Sikorski Museum in London.

Historical lectures, an open-country race and a Scottish-Polish ceilidh are also on the agenda.

And a plaque dedicated to General Sosabowski and the 1st Polish Parachute Brigade will be unveiled at Largo war memorial.

People need to register to attend some of the events and details are below.

Timetable of events to commemorate Fife-based Polish paratroopers

Friday August 23

3pm – Wreath-laying at Largo war memorial, Lundin Links.

4pm – Lighting candles at the graves of Sosabowski’s soldiers at Largo Cemetery, Upper Largo.

5pm – Storytelling by families of Polish soldiers at Elie and Earlsferry Town Hall. Register here.

6.30pm – 1940s-style Scottish-Polish ceilidh at Simpson Institute, Upper Largo. Register here.

Saturday August 24

10am – Opening ceremony by Polish scouts followed by military drill at Kincraig Point. Register here.

1.30pm – Wreath-laying at Leven war memorial.

Sunday August 25.

9am – Commemoration service to mark 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden at Falkland Palace.

11am – Wreath-laying at Brunton Green, Falkland.

Noon – General Sosabowski race, starting from Brunton Green, Falkland.

1pm – Traditional Polish soldier’s dish of bigos served at Falkland Community Hall.

2pm – History talk on the Polish airborne forces in Falkland at Falkland Community Hall. Register here.

More from Fife

A92 near Fernie Castle
Stretch of A92 in Fife to shut for full weekend during roadworks
Craig and Charlie Reid of the Proclaimers, who are backing the suicide prevention song
Proclaimers back Fife family's suicide prevention mission through new charity song
Lorry and car collide on A92 near Laybank
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A92 in Fife for nearly 3 hours
R&S Cafe Bistro in Kirkcaldy is up for sale. Image: Central Business Sales
'Very successful' Kirkcaldy cafe put up for sale after 4 years
Rabbit Braes
Girls fled from 'flasher' during Fife Halloween horror, trial hears
BMW in Kirkcaldy house
Teenage driver's BMW smash into Kirkcaldy house was like 'gas explosion'
Elie harbour rescue
Two young girls rescued from the water at Elie Harbour
Lorry and car collide on A92 near Laybank
A92 in Fife closed for nearly 3 hours after crash between lorry and car
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action
Fife high school pipe band's world title hangs in balance after admin error
Tonnes of fly-tipping at the roadside in Heatherywood near Thornton.
Mountain of rubbish signals return of illegal dumping to Fife's 'most fly-tipped street'
3

Conversation