We put your top priorities to new Dundee City Council leader – this is what he said

When Mark Flynn was revealed as the new leader of Dundee City Council we asked you what his top priorities should be when he steps into his new role.

The SNP councillor is set to replace John Alexander, who is quitting politics at the end of the month to take up a new position with Perth-based energy firm SSEN and spend more time with his family.

Courier readers want to see Mr Flynn work to clean up public spaces, save Leisure and Culture Dundee attractions such as Broughty Castle and Caird Park golf courses, and improve social housing.

But what does he have to say on the matters? We sat down with the incoming leader to find out.

Clean up Dundee

One issue raised by readers was the state of Dundee’s public spaces, which many feel are falling into disrepair.

The Coldside councillor has promised to look into cleaning up the city streets and public spaces as one of his main priorities.

“I’m no different from any other Dundonian, I’m walking about these areas and seeing the challenges that are out there,” said Mr Flynn.

“Budgets are really quite tight so we have got to again be realistic in the services we can provide but we have got to sometimes look at it and say have we done it properly and can we do better?

“And in this particular case that will be one of my major discussions going forward with officers because it’s what you see out your front door.”

Mr Flynn added: “If you see dirty bins and euro bins with vegetation growing all over them that’s not a good look.

“But again we have got to work together on that from the citizens of the city, ourselves and work together to try and keep it as clean as possible.”

Concerns over closure proposals

The risk of some Leisure and Culture Dundee facilities closing was also raised as a concern for readers.

Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses, and the Mills Observatory are all under threat.

A six-week public consultation was launched seeking people’s views on the proposals.

Mr Flynn claims the consultation is not about closing the venues. However, the consultation explores Leisure and Culture Dundee “ceasing to operate” them.

“There is no talk of anything closing, we are talking about consultations and consultations are the right thing to do,” he said.

“We have got to consult with the general public, we’ve got to consult with the users, to see exactly what they want.

“There has been this fear because we are doing three consultations at this moment that everything is shutting, now we have never ever said that.”

The councillor also hailed the full review of Leisure and Culture Dundee’s funding – which was given the green light by the council this week.

He added: “The chief executive is going to be working with (LACD) and others to make sure they do a full review of leisure and culture as a whole, which is the right thing to do in my view.

“We have got to make sure we are actually getting value for money, we do put money into it as a council so we have got to make sure that is spent properly.

“But (LACD) has got to work in a way that is effective for the city as well and provide these services for the city.

“I’m quite comfortable with what’s happening.”

Housing

Mr Flynn also singled out housing in Dundee as one of his priorities, saying: “Ultimately if we have good housing in this city, good quality housing, good repair standards, energy efficient homes – it’s warmer, cheaper for the individuals, and it reduces poverty.

“But we could do better, everybody could do better, we need to do better.”

“There are a lot of challenges.”

Despite housing being devolved to the Scottish Government, Mr Flynn wants to see more investment from the UK Government funnelled into local authorities.

Speaking to The Courier last week Mr Flynn said he wanted to see more capital funding given to devolved governments.

He said: “What happened to the UK government looking at council houses, supporting all the local authorities, not just in Scotland, across the whole of the UK and providing more funds?

“I find it bemusing that they keep talking about something that they don’t want to put their hands in their pocket and to actually build properties.

“This is a long-term investment to improve people’s lives, surely that’s what they should be doing.”