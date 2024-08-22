We put your top priorities to new Dundee City Council leader – this is what he said

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

We put your top priorities to new Dundee City Council leader – this is what he said

Mark Flynn is set to replace current leader John Alexander in a matter of weeks.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
New Dundee City Council Leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid
When Mark Flynn was revealed as the new leader of Dundee City Council we asked you what his top priorities should be when he steps into his new role.

The SNP councillor is set to replace John Alexander, who is quitting politics at the end of the month to take up a new position with Perth-based energy firm SSEN and spend more time with his family.

Courier readers want to see Mr Flynn work to clean up public spaces, save Leisure and Culture Dundee attractions such as Broughty Castle and Caird Park golf courses, and improve social housing.

But what does he have to say on the matters? We sat down with the incoming leader to find out.

Clean up Dundee

One issue raised by readers was the state of Dundee’s public spaces, which many feel are falling into disrepair.

The Coldside councillor has promised to look into cleaning up the city streets and public spaces as one of his main priorities.

“I’m no different from any other Dundonian, I’m walking about these areas and seeing the challenges that are out there,” said Mr Flynn.

An ironic “take pride in your park” sign beside overgrown green space. Image: Fraser Macpherson

“Budgets are really quite tight so we have got to again be realistic in the services we can provide but we have got to sometimes look at it and say have we done it properly and can we do better?

“And in this particular case that will be one of my major discussions going forward with officers because it’s what you see out your front door.”

New Dundee City Council Leader Mark Flynn at City Square. Image: Paul Reid

Mr Flynn added: “If you see dirty bins and euro bins with vegetation growing all over them that’s not a good look.

“But again we have got to work together on that from the citizens of the city, ourselves and work together to try and keep it as clean as possible.”

Concerns over closure proposals

The risk of some Leisure and Culture Dundee facilities closing was also raised as a concern for readers.

Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses, and the Mills Observatory are all under threat.

A six-week public consultation was launched seeking people’s views on the proposals.

Mr Flynn claims the consultation is not about closing the venues. However, the consultation explores Leisure and Culture Dundee “ceasing to operate” them.

“There is no talk of anything closing, we are talking about consultations and consultations are the right thing to do,” he said.

Broughty Castle. Image: Paul Reid

“We have got to consult with the general public, we’ve got to consult with the users, to see exactly what they want.

“There has been this fear because we are doing three consultations at this moment that everything is shutting, now we have never ever said that.”

The future of Caird Park golf course is being considered. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The councillor also hailed the full review of Leisure and Culture Dundee’s funding – which was given the green light by the council this week.

He added: “The chief executive is going to be working with (LACD) and others to make sure they do a full review of leisure and culture as a whole, which is the right thing to do in my view.

“We have got to make sure we are actually getting value for money, we do put money into it as a council so we have got to make sure that is spent properly.

“But (LACD) has got to work in a way that is effective for the city as well and provide these services for the city.

“I’m quite comfortable with what’s happening.”

Housing

Mr Flynn also singled out housing in Dundee as one of his priorities, saying: “Ultimately if we have good housing in this city, good quality housing, good repair standards, energy efficient homes – it’s warmer, cheaper for the individuals, and it reduces poverty.

New Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn.
“But we could do better, everybody could do better, we need to do better.”

“There are a lot of challenges.”

Despite housing being devolved to the Scottish Government, Mr Flynn wants to see more investment from the UK Government funnelled into local authorities.

Speaking to The Courier last week Mr Flynn said he wanted to see more capital funding given to devolved governments.

He said: “What happened to the UK government looking at council houses, supporting all the local authorities, not just in Scotland, across the whole of the UK and providing more funds?

“I find it bemusing that they keep talking about something that they don’t want to put their hands in their pocket and to actually build properties.

“This is a long-term investment to improve people’s lives, surely that’s what they should be doing.”

Conversation