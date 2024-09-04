Former St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan predicts ‘struggle’ for club after highlighting recruitment concerns

Former St Johnstone defender, Ryan McGowan, has predicted another “struggle” of a season for his old club.

McGowan, who moved to Livingston in the summer after spending two years at McDiarmid Park, both of them relegation battles, was a guest on this week’s Open Goal podcast.

Asked by host, Si Ferry, if he was worried about Saints this term, the Australian international replied: “A little bit.

“I don’t think they’ve recruited particularly well.

“I do fear for them a little bit. They’ll definitely struggle this year.”

Tuesday afternoon running

McGowan gave an insight into the training regime at McDiarmid Park in the wake of Craig Levein taking over from Steven MacLean last autumn.

“He didn’t think we were fit enough when he first came in,” the 35-year-old recalled.

“On Tuesday afternoons we’d go back out for box to boxes.

“You’d literally come out and there were just cones.

“Six sets of six – we did that for a couple of weeks.

“Then it was six sets of six, followed by two sets of eight.

“It’s a totally different type of fitness.”

Meanwhile, one of the other podcast hosts, Andy Halliday, gave his take on the new-look Saints team after playing against them (and winning) with Motherwell on Saturday.

“The boy (Benji) Kimpioka is rapid,” said the ex-Rangers and Hearts midfielder. “He’s quick.

“They had the majority of the possession against us to be honest with you, without really hurting us to be fair.

“But they definitely try to play more.”