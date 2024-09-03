St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka can earn Sweden call-up, says Craig Levein

St Johnstone currently have five players who are part of an international set-up.

And Perth boss Craig Levein believes Benji Kimpioka is capable of making it six.

The Saints striker, who has scored seven goals in nine games at the start of this season, is a former Sweden under-21 international.

Levein believes Kimpioka has a shot at getting a call-up to Sweden’s full squad if he maintains his impressive club form.

“Benji’s been brilliant,” said Levein.

“We see the guy who Sunderland were attracted to all those years ago.

“If he keeps going the way he’s going I think he’ll have a chance (of a Sweden cap) but I don’t want to put that on him.

“He’s improving and he’s still young.”

Kimpioka a ‘gamble’ that paid off

Levein has had two transfer windows to reshape the St Johnstone squad.

Picking up Kimpioka from AIK in Sweden’s top flight was his first piece of business – and could turn out to be his best.

“Every signing is a gamble,” said Levein. “Even the ones you think aren’t.

“They’re all a gamble for various, different reasons.

“I didn’t know Benji. It came about just through an agent sending me stuff and me having a look.

“The fact he’s still got a visa and we didn’t need to worry about that was one big factor.

“He’d been at a big club (Sunderland) and (the fact) they’d gone to all the effort of getting him in showed there was obviously something there.

“The rest of it, for me, is about how well you settle into the environment.

“He had some stuff going on which, last year, would have explained the up and down nature.”

Physical change for Saints striker

One of the big reasons for a player who drifted in and out of the Saints starting line-up becoming one of the first names on the team sheet has been the physical improvements Kimpioka took upon himself to make.

“Benji’s much fitter,” said Levein.

“He was too thin. He’s bulked up,

“Now he can go, and go, and go again in games.

“All credit to Benji – that came from him.

“He went away in the summer and worked his backside off and came back in much better shape.

“So he was able to do more in pre-season, which then helps again.

“Managers love to see that. He’s obviously thought about it and got himself in really good nick.

“He’s getting credit and deserves all of it because it’s him who has done the work.”

Trying to extend Kimpioka’s contract is likely to form part of St Johnstone’s post-transfer window strategy.

“There are a number of things I’d like to discuss for the benefit of the club going forward,” said Levein.