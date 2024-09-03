St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka can earn Sweden call-up, says Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka can earn Sweden call-up, says Craig Levein

The Perth centre-forward has made a fast start to the season.

By Eric Nicolson
a head and shoulders shot of Benji Kimpioka while playing for St Johnstone
Benji Kimpioka. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone currently have five players who are part of an international set-up.

And Perth boss Craig Levein believes Benji Kimpioka is capable of making it six.

The Saints striker, who has scored seven goals in nine games at the start of this season, is a former Sweden under-21 international.

Levein believes Kimpioka has a shot at getting a call-up to Sweden’s full squad if he maintains his impressive club form.

“Benji’s been brilliant,” said Levein.

“We see the guy who Sunderland were attracted to all those years ago.

“If he keeps going the way he’s going I think he’ll have a chance (of a Sweden cap) but I don’t want to put that on him.

“He’s improving and he’s still young.”

Kimpioka a ‘gamble’ that paid off

Levein has had two transfer windows to reshape the St Johnstone squad.

Picking up Kimpioka from AIK in Sweden’s top flight was his first piece of business – and could turn out to be his best.

“Every signing is a gamble,” said Levein. “Even the ones you think aren’t.

“They’re all a gamble for various, different reasons.

“I didn’t know Benji. It came about just through an agent sending me stuff and me having a look.

“The fact he’s still got a visa and we didn’t need to worry about that was one big factor.

St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring against Ross County.
Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring against Ross County last season. Image: SNS.

“He’d been at a big club (Sunderland) and (the fact) they’d gone to all the effort of getting him in showed there was obviously something there.

“The rest of it, for me, is about how well you settle into the environment.

“He had some stuff going on which, last year, would have explained the up and down nature.”

Physical change for Saints striker

One of the big reasons for a player who drifted in and out of the Saints starting line-up becoming one of the first names on the team sheet has been the physical improvements Kimpioka took upon himself to make.

“Benji’s much fitter,” said Levein.

“He was too thin. He’s bulked up,

“Now he can go, and go, and go again in games.

“All credit to Benji – that came from him.

“He went away in the summer and worked his backside off and came back in much better shape.

Benji Kimpioka flexes his muscles in the direction of the Saints fans after a game
Benji Kimpioka has bulked up. Image: SNS.

“So he was able to do more in pre-season, which then helps again.

“Managers love to see that. He’s obviously thought about it and got himself in really good nick.

“He’s getting credit and deserves all of it because it’s him who has done the work.”

Trying to extend Kimpioka’s contract is likely to form part of St Johnstone’s post-transfer window strategy.

“There are a number of things I’d like to discuss for the benefit of the club going forward,” said Levein.

