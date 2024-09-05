St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains his Graham Carey strategy for the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains his Graham Carey strategy for the season

The 35-year-old is the oldest player in the McDiarmid Park squad.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey.
Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has admitted getting Graham Carey’s game-time right will be a tricky balancing act this season.

The former Plymouth Argyle and CSKA Sofia man is Saints’ oldest player but most creative.

Levein knows that Carey can cut a defence open or score a goal in the blink of an eye.

But he also knows that over-using a 35-year-old carries the danger of “running him into the ground”.

Levein explained: “Graham and I had a conversation and he was saying: ‘I didn’t expect to play as many games as I did play last season’.

“Like Nicky Clark, he’s got so much knowledge. You want to have these type of players in the team all the time.

“But the other side of that is obviously Nicky’s got injury worries.

“And what’s Graham now, 35?

“So at 35, he can’t do the same as he did at 25.”

Levein, who has given Carey one start in the Premiership so far, added: “I’m going to use him when, and how, I feel is most appropriate.

“But because he’s that good sometimes you just put him in the team anyway.

“So there’s that thought process in my head of giving him a rest and then the other side goes – can we afford to give him a rest?

“He can do these things that other people can’t.

“So we’ll see what happens with him this season.

“But if we keep him fit and if we don’t run him into the ground, I’m sure he can help us enormously.”

Conversation