St Johnstone captain Kyle Cameron reveals big benefit of swapping English for Scottish football

The defender has come from a non-stop league.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron. Image: SNS.

The relentlessness of lower league English football is notorious.

And St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron, believes moving into an environment that offers more time to iron out flaws on the training ground will turn him into a better player.

An international break has paused the Premiership season, with Cameron and his Perth team-mates seeking to seize the opportunity to make sure they hit the ground running when it resumes at Easter Road on Saturday.

“Speaking to the manager before I came here, we talked about what areas he wants me to improve on,” said the centre-back, who arrived in the summer on a season-long loan from Notts County.

“And having the chance to work on it because of the way the league works up here is good for me I think.

“Down south there are so many games, which means you don’t do nearly as much training.

“But in Scotland, with the games generally being Saturday to Saturday, there’s a far bigger window to work on parts of your game you feel you need to improve.

Kyle Cameron.
Kyle Cameron. Image: SNS.

“That was an attraction for me – although with more recovery time the training here is a lot harder than it is at the other clubs I’ve been at.

“I might end up missing the Saturday-Tuesday schedule as the season goes on!

“But in all seriousness, it’s a good thing.

“And although the schedule is lighter in terms of the number of league games, hopefully we can have plenty more with the Scottish Cup to play for later in the season too.”

Conversation