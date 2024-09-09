St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hit with SFA charge in wake of Jack Sanders red card against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hit with SFA charge in wake of Jack Sanders red card against Motherwell

The McDiarmid Park manager was angered that his centre-back was given a second yellow card.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein, will face an SFA charge relating to his post-match comments after the Perth club’s defeat to Motherwell.

The McDiarmid Park boss hit out at the decision to send off Jack Sanders in injury-time of Saints’ defeat to the Fir Park side, and suggested the mistake would be “swept under the carpet”.

Thursday, September 26 is the date set for the hearing into Levein’s alleged breach of article 77 of the governing body’s disciplinary rules.

Moments after Motherwell scored their winning goal, Sanders picked up a second yellow for a challenge on Tony Watt in front of the dug-outs.

Levein said in his post-match media conference: “The fourth official called the Jack sending off, not the referee, and six or seven seconds after it.

“It was right beside me and the fourth official was right beside me as well.

Jack Sanders after being sent off.
Jack Sanders after being sent off. Image: SNS.

“He said Jack was moving at pace, that’s why he drew the referee’s attention to it.

“When you watch it back, he was walking.

“How can he be moving at pace if he’s walking?

“Maybe I’m just frustrated on the back of the Rangers thing in the cup because I’m adamant they got that wrong.

“And this one – he doesn’t need to get involved. The referee has seen what happened.

“Have I spoken to the ref? What’s the point? Seriously, what’s the point?

“After the Rangers debacle you know what’s going to happen. It’ll be swept under the carpet.”

Saints have picked up three red cards already this season, with Adama Sidibeh just one game into a four-match ban.

More from St Johnstone FC

Derek Riordan and James McFadden had short St Johnstone careers.
St Johnstone's mixed history with free agent signings - from Lee Croft and James…
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
Andre Raymond: St Johnstone star reveals one big downside to life in Scotland
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
Gambia boss reveals where St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh can improve
Graham Carey.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains his Graham Carey strategy for the season
Two new recruits - Josh Rae and Makenzie Kirk.
St Johnstone transfer window verdict: Goalkeeping concern overshadows goal-scoring upgrade
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein so happy with Andre Raymond he says Dan Phillips…
St Johnstone will play Rangers on a Sunday night.
St Johnstone's Ibrox visit confirmed for TV as Rangers claim fixture reversal request 'rebuffed'
Former St Johnstone defender, Ryan McGowan.
Former St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan predicts 'struggle' for club after highlighting recruitment concerns
Craig Levein doesn't yet know when he'll be taking his St Johnstone team to Ibrox.
Rangers v St Johnstone game switch debated but Sunday night in Glasgow on the…
a head and shoulders shot of Benji Kimpioka while playing for St Johnstone
St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka can earn Sweden call-up, says Craig Levein

Conversation