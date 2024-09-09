St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hit with SFA charge in wake of Jack Sanders red card against Motherwell

St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein, will face an SFA charge relating to his post-match comments after the Perth club’s defeat to Motherwell.

The McDiarmid Park boss hit out at the decision to send off Jack Sanders in injury-time of Saints’ defeat to the Fir Park side, and suggested the mistake would be “swept under the carpet”.

Thursday, September 26 is the date set for the hearing into Levein’s alleged breach of article 77 of the governing body’s disciplinary rules.

Moments after Motherwell scored their winning goal, Sanders picked up a second yellow for a challenge on Tony Watt in front of the dug-outs.

Levein said in his post-match media conference: “The fourth official called the Jack sending off, not the referee, and six or seven seconds after it.

“It was right beside me and the fourth official was right beside me as well.

“He said Jack was moving at pace, that’s why he drew the referee’s attention to it.

“When you watch it back, he was walking.

“How can he be moving at pace if he’s walking?

“Maybe I’m just frustrated on the back of the Rangers thing in the cup because I’m adamant they got that wrong.

“And this one – he doesn’t need to get involved. The referee has seen what happened.

“Have I spoken to the ref? What’s the point? Seriously, what’s the point?

“After the Rangers debacle you know what’s going to happen. It’ll be swept under the carpet.”

Saints have picked up three red cards already this season, with Adama Sidibeh just one game into a four-match ban.