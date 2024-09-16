Sky Sports duo deliver St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka red card verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Sky Sports duo deliver St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka red card verdict

The former Sunderland man was sent off on Saturday.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka after being shown a red card.
Benji Kimpioka after being shown a red card. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka has received support from a high profile ex-referee and former player after his weekend red card at Easter Road.

The Swedish forward was sent off in the dying moments of Saints’ 2-0 defeat to Hibs on Saturday after sliding to challenge Jordan Obita.

It was the Perth side’s third red in a row and will mean Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh are both absent for the clash with Ross County in a few days.

On the Sky Sports programme, ‘Ref Watch’, Dermot Gallagher, who was a grade one referee in England, questioned Nick Walsh’s decision to give the 24-year-old a straight red.

“I felt a little bit for him,” said Gallagher.

“He’s lunged in but does he catch him?

Benji Kimpioka was sent off.
Benji Kimpioka was sent off. Image: SNS.

“I’m not sure he really does.

“The fact he goes in like this sells it to the referee and the (Obita) leap helps.”

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa defender, Stephen Warnock, was even stronger with his verdict on Walsh’s judgment.

He said: “Some of the decisions – it’s not been a great weekend, has it, for big decisions like that.

“That’s not a red card, come on.”

