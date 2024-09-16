Sky Sports duo deliver St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka red card verdict

St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka has received support from a high profile ex-referee and former player after his weekend red card at Easter Road.

The Swedish forward was sent off in the dying moments of Saints’ 2-0 defeat to Hibs on Saturday after sliding to challenge Jordan Obita.

It was the Perth side’s third red in a row and will mean Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh are both absent for the clash with Ross County in a few days.

On the Sky Sports programme, ‘Ref Watch’, Dermot Gallagher, who was a grade one referee in England, questioned Nick Walsh’s decision to give the 24-year-old a straight red.

“I felt a little bit for him,” said Gallagher.

“He’s lunged in but does he catch him?

“I’m not sure he really does.

“The fact he goes in like this sells it to the referee and the (Obita) leap helps.”

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa defender, Stephen Warnock, was even stronger with his verdict on Walsh’s judgment.

He said: “Some of the decisions – it’s not been a great weekend, has it, for big decisions like that.

“That’s not a red card, come on.”